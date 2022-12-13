The third generation Toyota Tacoma was unveiled in 2015 and received a small update in 2020. It has always been a successful truck for Toyota, but this year sales have dropped significantly when compared to 2021 - it went down by more than 50,000 units. So, the company is trying to fix that, and will do it by offering an all-new, improved generation. The new Tacoma will enter a new generation just in time for the 2024 model year and should get its design inspiration from the recently redesigned Tundra. The model will bring a lot of updates, but, most importantly it will be offered with a new engine lineup. According to the guys over at The Fast Lane Trucks, the next Tacoma will be offered with a choice of two engines: a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a Hybrid Max.

