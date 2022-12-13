Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
Electric cars are shredding the brand loyalty automakers have spent decades building up — and it's great news for Kia and Hyundai
According to a new study from car-shopping site Edmunds, EVs are convincing once-loyal buyers to change brands.
Top Speed
Future Toyota Tacoma Engine Lineup Revealed With Hybrid And Turbocharged Variants
The third generation Toyota Tacoma was unveiled in 2015 and received a small update in 2020. It has always been a successful truck for Toyota, but this year sales have dropped significantly when compared to 2021 - it went down by more than 50,000 units. So, the company is trying to fix that, and will do it by offering an all-new, improved generation. The new Tacoma will enter a new generation just in time for the 2024 model year and should get its design inspiration from the recently redesigned Tundra. The model will bring a lot of updates, but, most importantly it will be offered with a new engine lineup. According to the guys over at The Fast Lane Trucks, the next Tacoma will be offered with a choice of two engines: a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a Hybrid Max.
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
Top Speed
Honda's Type R Range Will Live On In The Electrified Era
It's practically unsurprising at this point that the auto industry's path is toward electrification. This has led to numerous automakers having to pull the plug on some of their performance cars, such as Audi with the R8 now in its final years and Subaru skipping a generation for the WRX STI. For Honda, the Type R range will thankfully continue to push forwrd into the electric vehicle (EV) age.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
I drove America's cheapest electric SUV, the $28,000 Chevy Bolt EUV. It's the affordable EV we've been waiting for.
Elon Musk hasn't delivered on his promise to sell a $25,000 Tesla. Chevy beat him to the punch with the Bolt EUV.
Top Speed
American-Built Electric Motorcycle Ticks The Right Boxes But Costs More Than A Dodge Charger
Electric motorcycles are on an upward trajectory. They are becoming more routine and the market share is getting bigger each year. To no one's surprise, everyone wants a piece of this pie and this includes the American EV startup, Expannia. Though founded by a Spanish lad, the company is headquartered in Florida where it has taken the wraps off its first electric motorcycle that ticks all the right boxes.
To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook
The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
A new electric car battery material could dramatically boost charging times
A collaboration between researchers at the Yokohoma National University in Japan and the University of New South Wales Sydney, Australia has led to the development of a new electrode material that can be used in solid-state batteries. Thus the electrode doesn't diminish after multiple charges and discharge cycles and can help in manufacturing durable batteries for electric vehicles.
Top Speed
Gorgeous Miata MX Speedster To Enter Production
Currently, there is a small but dedicated market for small and lightweight sports cars with the sole purpose of putting a massive smile on your face. Regardless of whether the car is old or new, how good-looking it is, or what company made it, the only thing that matters for many car enthusiasts is how much fun they can have driving our beloved impractical low-powered sports cars. The Mazda Miata has been the modern-day definitive small, fun car, but its Achilles heel has always been its lack of power, plus it has never been particularly beautiful either. That is where a company called XENEX Motorsports comes into play. Remember that Miata roadster render called the MX Speedster? It is soon to be headed to production in select numbers.
MotorTrend Magazine
Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect
The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
POLITICO
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
technologynetworks.com
Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...
Top Speed
2023 Honda Ridgeline: Performance, Price, And Photos
As the first mainstream truck from Honda in the USA, the Ridgeline has been a hit with small truck owners. As a model designed to compete in the compact to mid-size pickup truck class, it's proved to impress more than just Honda loyalists. As the truck shares much with other Honda SUV models, it comes as no surprise that it fares well in our tests. For 2023, the Ridgeline continues its quest to capture its sales piece of the pie from the small truck market.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Solar energy company wants to bolt panels directly into the ground
Erthos claims it could reduce solar array costs by 20 percent. ErthosErthos hopes to do away with traditional solar panel farm designs by taking things minimal.
