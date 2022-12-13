ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation

CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
Man dead after SWAT standoff near WSU campus

PULLMAN, Wash. – A man threatening to kill his roommates in an apartment complex near the WSU Pullman campus was killed by police on Thursday. According to Pullman Police, the incident started Wednesday night when a man in his 30s threatened to kill his roommates. Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Latah Street at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation

"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
Murder Victim’s Family to Distribute Flyers

MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered a month ago will be handing out over 5,000 flyers in an effort to find the suspect. Sheldon Kernodle posted on his Twitter account that these flyers will be placed in the mailboxes of residences (homes, apartments, etc.) near the University.
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
Driver Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Single Vehicle Rollover on Lakeview Drive Near Orofino

OROFINO - One person was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance following a single vehicle rollover on Lakeview Drive near Orofino, ID. According to the Orofino Fire Department, OFD Rescue 3 responded to the crash, where upon arrival they located the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The OFC states that rescue personnel were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle after removing roof.
‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
Moscow Homicide Update

December 15, 2022 — Investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria and thank the public for providing additional information about the vehicle. Tips and leads led investigators to ask the public for additional help in searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai...
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)

LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
Whitman County Public Health Updates Palouse Resource Guide

Whitman County Public Health is excited to announce that the redesigned and updated Palouse Resource Guide is now live. The new site will allow viewers to search via specific categories such as mental health, transportation, health care, abuse, and many other topics. To visit the site visit the link.
