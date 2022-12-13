Read full article on original website
Police Shoot and Kill Suspect After SWAT Standoff in Pullman
PULLMAN - An "all clear" was issued around 4:30 a.m. this morning by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the scene at 8:37...
Moscow slayings: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM. The Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in its quadruple murder investigation, leading it to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one police are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
koze.com
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation
CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
Man dead after SWAT standoff near WSU campus
PULLMAN, Wash. – A man threatening to kill his roommates in an apartment complex near the WSU Pullman campus was killed by police on Thursday. According to Pullman Police, the incident started Wednesday night when a man in his 30s threatened to kill his roommates. Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Latah Street at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
‘We just want this person found’: Moscow murder victim’s family fears video evidence is disappearing
The Goncalves family is concerned critical video evidence could be disappearing as more time goes by with the case unsolved.
KLEWTV
Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation
"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
koze.com
Murder Victim’s Family to Distribute Flyers
MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered a month ago will be handing out over 5,000 flyers in an effort to find the suspect. Sheldon Kernodle posted on his Twitter account that these flyers will be placed in the mailboxes of residences (homes, apartments, etc.) near the University.
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
Man Arrested in Idaho Found With Items Stolen out of Cars From Moscow to Seattle
NEW MEADOWS - Deputies in Idaho's Adams County encountered 36-year-old Donnell Johnson during a traffic stop near New Meadows on Thursday, December 8. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old juvenile. Johnson was found to have a felony warrant in Florida for Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing or...
Driver Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Single Vehicle Rollover on Lakeview Drive Near Orofino
OROFINO - One person was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance following a single vehicle rollover on Lakeview Drive near Orofino, ID. According to the Orofino Fire Department, OFD Rescue 3 responded to the crash, where upon arrival they located the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The OFC states that rescue personnel were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle after removing roof.
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
‘A horrible tragedy’: Attorney of victim’s family asks police for accountability in murder investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Tuesday marks one month since Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed near the University of Idaho campus. The community is looking for answers on the crime, searching for justice in what was a terrible tragedy. Shanon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family, is one of those people searching for those answers....
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
dailyfly.com
Moscow Homicide Update
December 15, 2022 — Investigators are sorting through 22,000 registered 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantras that fit into the search criteria and thank the public for providing additional information about the vehicle. Tips and leads led investigators to ask the public for additional help in searching for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai...
Idaho Murders Update: Police Urge People To Walk in Groups for Safety
A lack of clues into the case of the four murdered students has sparked fear and concern within the Moscow community.
koze.com
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Public Health Updates Palouse Resource Guide
Whitman County Public Health is excited to announce that the redesigned and updated Palouse Resource Guide is now live. The new site will allow viewers to search via specific categories such as mental health, transportation, health care, abuse, and many other topics. To visit the site visit the link.
