Louisville, KY

Stanford transfer Stephen Herron to visit Louisville

Louisville football is poised for a big weekend. While the team is in Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl, new head coach Jeff Brohm and his developing staff will remain at the UofL football complex to host a large collection of recruits. Cardinal Authority has confirmed that among the impressive group will be Stanford defensive line transfer Stephen Herron Jr.
LOUISVILLE, KY
