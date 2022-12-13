Read full article on original website
WTVC
3 sue to strike Georgia ban on transgender care for workers
ATLANTA — Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday by Micha Rich, Benjamin Johnson and an...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Twin Towers are the subject, but where are they located?
Check out these twin towers. Your job is to figure out where this photo was taken, and tell us something about the photo. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net and include your hometown. Allan Peel of San Antonio, Tex, said: “Surprised me, as it was shot just four miles away from...
‘They’re just 17-year-olds:’ Georgia lawmakers discuss bill to raise age of juvenile offenders
ATLANTA, Ga. — Lawmakers are discussing passing a bill to raise the age of juvenile offenders in Georgia. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in the state that minors as young as 17 can be prosecuted as adults for certain serious crimes.
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
WKRC
Pastor wants to grow weed, start cannabis business to get people back in church
ATLANTA (TND) — A Georgia pastor well known for his unorthodox ideas is going viral for his plan to get more people, especially Black men and those who "smell like weed," into his church. Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta shared his idea on...
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments
(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes
(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
Your Georgia Power bill will likely be going up, but not as much as utility initially wanted
ATLANTA — Georgia Power customers will probably see higher electric bills, but not nearly as much as the utility provider initially wanted. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Thursday that Georgia Power wanted to raise rates by about $15 a month. But it just reached an agreement to raise them much less than that.
T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president
The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ValueWalk
Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?
Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia House representative-elect charged with taking medications from assisted living home, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County arrested a newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member accused of stealing medications from an assisted living home he manages in Winder. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, recently elected to represent District 119 in the state house, is charged with...
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
‘It sounded like firecrackers’: Power surge causes thousands in damage for Cobb homeowners
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A power surge went through dozens of homes in East Cobb on Monday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage for a number of homeowners. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to neighbors who live at Sentinel Lake and said their subdivision was impacted.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw named Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta. This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV. Since its inception, the Georgia […]
