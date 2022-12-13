ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

3 sue to strike Georgia ban on transgender care for workers

ATLANTA — Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday by Micha Rich, Benjamin Johnson and an...
GEORGIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
GEORGIA STATE
Michelle Hall

GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments

(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County schools announces disciplinary policy changes

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — In a story that WSB Radio has been covering, the head of the state’s largest school district has announced some changes its disciplinary policy. During a school board meeting on Thursday, Gwinnett Schools superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts announced a pause on the ‘restorative practices’ portion of the new disciplinary policy for the rest of the school year. In schools where it’s been effective, teachers can continue to use it, but a full training on it will take place over summer 2023.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president

The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
ValueWalk

Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?

Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy