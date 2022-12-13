Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places To Visit In Arkansas During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzArkansas State
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Graduate Finishes College Education 50 Years After Starting
A UA Little Rock history student is celebrating the completion of his lifelong dream of finishing his college education, a dream that is 50 years in the making. By all measures, Ellis “Gene” Thompson of Little Rock has led a very successful life. He has a loving family and had a very successful career in media sales spanning more than four decades.
After 20 years, determined Little Rock woman graduates from college
A woman just received her bachelor's degree from University of Arkansas at Little Rock more than two decades after she began her college career.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, December 16, 2022: Senseless tragedy that Little Rock and Washington should do something about
Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby was shot and killed Wednesday night while engaging in a foot pursuit south of the city with Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, of Mountain View. A State Trooper was wounded and Barnes was killed later when a SWAT team entered a house to free a hostage of a home invasion by Barnes after the Scoby murder. Our state political class was quick with the “thoughts and prayers” press releases. “I pray for healing and peace for Sergeant Scoby’s family, his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the entire community as they mourn the loss of this public servant,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “My thoughts & prayers are with the families, the City of Stuttgart & the State Police. God bless all those in law enforcement,” wrote Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin – the incoming state AG. “May God grant Sergeant Scoby’s family peace as all of Arkansas mourns his loss. We will not forget his service and bravery,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, colleagues and the people of Stuttgart,” said Sen. John Bozeman. “My prayers are with the Stuttgart Police Department and the family of Sgt. Donald Scoby who was killed in the line of duty while protecting his community. Arkansas will forever be in his debt. I’m also praying for the ASP officer who was injured while responding to the same call,” said Arkansas Speaker of the House Matthew J. Shephard (R-El Dorado). Thoughts and prayers are fine. But what is needed is action at the state and national political levels. There’s plenty of room and reason for action. We got a good look at several Stone County court dockets involving Barnes’ past actions on Thursday morning before they were removed from the Arkansas CourtConnect system. First, it must be said that Sgt. Scoby died as a true hero. Scoby and another officer were attempting to stop the vehicle Barnes was driving for a traffic violation. It’s not known how much the Stuttgart officers knew about Barnes while they were pursing him – first by vehicle and then on foot in the midnight darkness south of Stuttgart on Wednesday. But our reading of the court documents suggests that Sgt. Scoby’s sacrifice may well have saved the lives of Barnes’ estranged wife and their child. Mrs. Barnes and the child lived in Stuttgart. Affidavits filed by police officers, and Mrs. Barnes’ statements in a request for a permanent protection order against her husband that was approved by the Stone County Court, paint a disturbing portrait of a meth-addicted husband with a violent disposition who had threatened his wife and his own parents. On two separate occasions earlier this year, lawmen in Mountain View and Stone County had confronted an armed and belligerent Barnes. On April 29, Mountain View police got a report that Barnes, armed with an AR-15 pistol (and later discovered to also be carrying two knives, a .40 caliber pistol and multiple clips and rounds), was walking down Main Street in the town. He also had a device for snorting meth. Once arriving at the jail, he hit, bit and verbally threatened booking officers. Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton wrote in a June 7 affidavit supporting revocation of Barnes’ bonds that McGilton was requesting “both Circuit Court bonds be revoked and (that) he remains in the custody of the sheriff until his cases are resolved or a new bond is set by the Circuit Judge. He is a threat to society and himself due to the repetitive behavior with weapons.” Barnes was out on bond when, on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver granted Barnes a continuance of his bond revocation hearing until March. Deputy Prosecutor Eric Bray had no objection. Mrs. Barnes’ June 2 petition requesting a protection order was equally chilling. She wrote that her husband had become obsessed “with thinking we have cyber stalkers and people that come to our house and mess with things on our property.” Although her husband had been receiving treatment for his problems, she said he had become increasingly paranoid. “His actions and behavior makes me feel threatened for my daughter and myself. He was so ‘convinced’ that we were being watched to be sex-trafficked that I was worried he would kidnap my daughter himself. Today he made phone calls to my daughter’s school, asking if she was there or not.” There are so many possible courses of legislative action that it’s hard to know where to start. In Barnes’ case, a man who should have been behind bars, receiving intense therapy for his meth addiction, or both -- was free on bond. The court system didn’t see him as enough of a threat and booted his case into next year. He shouldn’t have had possession of firearms, yet he had enough to shoot at two trained Stuttgart officers and to kill one of them, and to give pause to a State Police SWAT team for six hours. Where are the jail cells law enforcement says Arkansas needs to keep violent people locked up? Where are the long-term mental health and drug treatment centers that many Americans acknowledge are needed, but which lack legislative support and funding? Why aren’t we confiscating – at least temporarily – the weapons of people who are charged with or have convictions for violent offenses? What are we doing about people who give or sell these firearms to these individuals? Why don’t protection orders have teeth? How timely is the information that law enforcement officials receive about potentially dangerous or mentally ill individuals they are confronting? How good is the training that police officers receive, and how often is that training conducted? We’re calling out our federal and state officials and lawmakers – Rutledge, Griffin, Shepherd, Bozeman, Cotton, Rep. Bruce Westerman, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders. And our own Columbia County delegation – Sen.-elect Steve Crowell, Rep.-elect Wade Andrews and Rep. Lane Jean. Arkansas needs thoughtful people with the courage to rework and reform the state’s legal system that gives dangerous and disturbed people the help they need, while protecting our citizens. We’re praying our legislators actively confront these issues. CLICK HERE to see our article about Wednesday’s tragedy.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Student Nurses Association President Elected to State Office
A UA Little Rock nursing student was recently elected to the Arkansas Nursing Students’ Association (ANSA) state board. The ANSA organizes, represents, and supports students in Arkansas preparing for initial licensure as registered nurses as well as baccalaureate students. They also promote development of the skills that students will need as responsible and accountable members of the nursing profession, advocate for high quality health care, advocate for and contribute to advances in nursing education, and develop the potential for maximal growth in future professional roles of Arkansas nursing students.
FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Graduate Encourages More Women to Enter the Construction Industry
A University of Arkansas at Little Rock graduate is exploring how to attract more women to enter Arkansas’s growing construction industry. Gozde Gursoy, a native of Izmir, Turkey, will graduate with a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from UA Little Rock. Already a senior instructor in the...
Cinnamon Crème Bakery brings homemade cinnamon rolls to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For nearly three decades, the Cooper family has owned and operated restaurants and bakeries in Star City, Arkansas where they've left mouths watering for more. For many in that southeastern portion of Arkansas, their food has left quite the impression and has become iconic as...
Gov. Hutchinson announces ban on TikTok for state employees
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Dec. 16 that he has directed the Arkansas Division of Information Systems to prohibit TikTok on state devices.
Arkansas Democrats report donation from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, have no plans for it
As reported earlier this week, disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried made multiple political donations in the state of Arkansas, including to the state’s Democratic party.
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
Woman turns to suicide, survives, and shares her story of hope
A central Arkansas woman tried to end her life at the young age of twenty. Thanks to Narcan, she lives another day and shares her story of hope.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Graduate Prepares for Future as Surgeon
A graduating UA Little Rock student is thankful to the university for helping her prepare for a future career helping people as a medical surgeon. Taylor Arnold, a senior biology major from Hot Springs, said she was inspired to follow in her father’s footsteps to the medical field. “It...
KATV
Arkansans are more food insecure than other Americans, study finds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A report released Friday from the Arkansas Governor's Food Desert Working Group finds that Arkansans are more likely to be food insecure than other Americans due to income instability, financial hardships, lack of transportation or nearby grocery stores, and/or other health issues. Based on a...
Bear hunting returns to south Arkansas after 95 years
Bear season returned to South Arkansas on Saturday for the first time in almost a century.
109 Arkansas foster kids find families in 2022
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2022, more than a hundred foster kids in Arkansas left the state Division of Children and Family Services‘ care, and it’s not because they aged out but because they found a family. According to Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero, a nonprofit that helps connect foster kids who’re eligible for adoption with […]
Basketball talent nationwide coming to Pine Bluff for King Cotton Holiday Classic
Look ahead to one of Arkansas' top high school basketball tournaments as players from around the country flock to Pine Bluff for the King Cotton Holiday Classic.
arkadelphian.com
New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate
Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
Groundbreaking begins for new Cabot sports facility
Ground was broken on Friday for a new mega sports facility coming to Cabot.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, December 13
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Lakitha Monique Rose, P.O. Box 851, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 8. Ouachita. LaQuisha Nicole Kelley, 702 Sharp Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy...
