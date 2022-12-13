ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel. According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.
Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
John Thompson

Fun in FoCo: Spectacular holiday lights on display, Santa comes to town, and concerts this weekend

The Ashebrooke Night of Lights is Sunday.Photo byKim Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy the holiday season this weekend in Forsyth County:. The Ashebrooke Night of Lights is Sunday, December 18, at 6 p.m. in the Ashebrooke neighborhood. The annual event features hundreds of homes lit up and decorated for the holidays for a charitable cause. Viewers are asked to donate during the drive through the neighborhood to help two Ashebrooke residents battling cancer. The event also features a live nativity scene. Cars are encouraged to enter at 5020 Luke Drive and follow the flow of traffic through the subdivision.
