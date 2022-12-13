The Ashebrooke Night of Lights is Sunday.Photo byKim Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy the holiday season this weekend in Forsyth County:. The Ashebrooke Night of Lights is Sunday, December 18, at 6 p.m. in the Ashebrooke neighborhood. The annual event features hundreds of homes lit up and decorated for the holidays for a charitable cause. Viewers are asked to donate during the drive through the neighborhood to help two Ashebrooke residents battling cancer. The event also features a live nativity scene. Cars are encouraged to enter at 5020 Luke Drive and follow the flow of traffic through the subdivision.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO