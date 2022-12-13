Read full article on original website
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
US News and World Report
ECB’s Knot Says Fed Is Closer to End of Rate Hikes Than ECB
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has a longer way to go in raising interest rates than the Federal Reserve, but ultimately won't raise its rates to the same level as its U.S. counterpart, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Friday. "The U.S. is closer to...
US News and World Report
Citi, Revlon Lenders Reach Deal Over $500 Million Accidental Payment
(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reached an agreement with all 10 Revlon Inc lenders it mistakenly paid about $500 million on a loan, ending litigation of more than two years, a court document showed on Friday. Citigroup, as Revlon's loan agent, had accidentally used its own money in August 2020 to...
