SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new coffee shop opened in Springfield this week. But, it is located in a unique place. “It’s really not about giving a cup of coffee as it is about learning to manage a small business,” said inmate Michael Lewis, who has spent the last 15 years behind bars for vehicular manslaughter. He has six more years to go on his sentence but he’s making good use of his time. Lewis and other inmates at the Southern State Correctional facility have started the Good Spirits Cafe. “There is people like myself who have grown up in institutions and we don’t really have, or haven’t really had some of the skills to be successful out there.”

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO