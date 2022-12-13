Read full article on original website
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: The Little Grille at The Depot
A building that once led travelers to and from Littleton via railway has since been repurposed to transport taste buds (and eyes) to exotic lands of flavor and color. The previous Grafton County railroad station now blends Brazilian barbecue and local American fare with a modern art exhibit lining its walls.
Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member
By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Barton Chronicle
Irasburg students are on the move
BARTON — Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Irasburg Village School will be split up among other Lake Region Union Middle and Elementary School District schools and be on the move as early as December 19. At Monday’s meeting the district board voted unanimously to adopt “option A” from a...
WCAX
Coffee and Corrections: Café opens at Springfield prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new coffee shop opened in Springfield this week. But, it is located in a unique place. “It’s really not about giving a cup of coffee as it is about learning to manage a small business,” said inmate Michael Lewis, who has spent the last 15 years behind bars for vehicular manslaughter. He has six more years to go on his sentence but he’s making good use of his time. Lewis and other inmates at the Southern State Correctional facility have started the Good Spirits Cafe. “There is people like myself who have grown up in institutions and we don’t really have, or haven’t really had some of the skills to be successful out there.”
VTDigger
Vigilantism is making a comeback
Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
vermontbiz.com
Three more segments on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to open Thursday
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced that three more segments of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) – Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville, and Cambridge to Sheldon — will be open for public use on December 15th. “The AOT project team...
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber
Property costs are going in the wrong direction. One solution: Tax land, not buildings and other improvements. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber.
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
Barton Chronicle
West Glover solar array completed
The town of Glover and the Glover Energy Committee are pleased to announce that the solar array in West Glover is up and generating. It will provide 90 percent of the electricity used by town buildings, streetlights, and sewer pump stations. Negotiations began in March 2021 with Norwich Solar Technologies of White River Junction. Construction began in September 2022 with West Glover Roaring Brook Solar, LLC, as the owner. The project was officially “commissioned,” i.e., connected to the grid, on November 29.
WCAX
Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire, USA By Larry Robins
I was walking the dogs early one February morning on Lake Sunapee, NH with the temperature at 70°F at 7 am. Lake Sunapee was in full ice-out mode with heavy morning fog. I hurried home to get the first camera I could find which was Light L16. I went to the dock where the red turnbuckle stood out along with the hard-edged, rectilinear gray dock.
Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire
Neighbors identified the residents of 2937 Christian Hill Road, Davis Dimock and Victoria Weber, both in their 70s, as victims of the fire. The couple was active in civic life. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire.
willistonobserver.com
St. Hilaire resigns from selectboard
Gordon St. Hilaire resigned his seat on the Williston Selectboard Tuesday in a statement read by board chair Terry Macaig. “I consider my service to the Town of Williston an honor and have enjoyed my time on the board,” St. Hilaire said, according to Macaig’s reading at the outset of Tuesday’s board meeting. “It has been a pleasure to work with the Williston community.”
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
WCAX
Missing Colchester man found dead
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Colchester man was found dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the body of Ronald A. Moorby, 74, was located at the end of Mallard Drive after he was reported missing Thursday. Relatives last spoke to Moorby on Saturday but he did not show up for...
newportdispatch.com
3-vehicle crash in Bethel
BETHEL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Bethel on Tuesday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 12:25 p.m. According to the report, a vehicle traveling east crossed the center line, crashed into two vehicles, and then crashed into a building. Police say nobody was...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
