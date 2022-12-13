Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation needs to consider Fix at Six, found at fixatsix.org, instead of the I-94 expansion project. First, the current proposal would worsen racial injustice. Wisconsin’s decades-long focus on building and expanding major highways has actively harmed members of low-income and minority communities by worsening racial and economic segregation, especially in Milwaukee. Not only are highways physical barriers that segregate communities, but they also increase air pollution in the surrounding neighborhoods, which are most often communities of color.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO