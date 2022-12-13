NEW CASTLE, DE – The DSP has issued the following traffic and public safety announcement regarding a collision on Route 41 near Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road. Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on East Basin Road (Route 141) in the New Castle area. As a result, Route 141 is closed in both directions in the area of Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road (Route 273) for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional The post Traffic Alert: Route 141 closed in both directions due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 16 HOURS AGO