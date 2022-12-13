Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Ideal for school, this 15-inch laptop is $139 at Walmart today
If you’re a student looking for a new laptop or want to treat someone to a portable notebook for the new year, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals around right here. You can get your hands on this Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $139. You’re saving $20 off the regular price of $159, but hold up before you start planning what to spend those savings on! This deal is already flying off the shelves, so if you don’t want to miss out, make sure you add it to your basket and checkout right now, before it sells out.
Gizmodo
Apple Update Day: What to Expect With iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch
Apple Watch and iPhone users, it’s update day. The iOS 16.2 update is currently rolling out to the iPhone 14 and all other compatible devices. The update includes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud data like Notes and Photos, just as Apple teased at WWDC earlier in the year. Apple says the encryption applies to 23 categories of data and that your information is protected even in a breach. But there’s plenty of other changes, too.
Digital Trends
iOS 16.2 is here, adding Apple Music Sing (plus a lot more) to your iPhone
Apple has just released iOS 16.2 for iPhones, as well as watchOS 9.2 for compatible Apple Watch devices. iOS 16.2 has been in the beta testing stages for a few months, and it is now finally available for everyone. This is a relatively big point update, bringing with it several new features.
Men's Health
Amazon Coupons Sale 2022: How to Save Even More on (Almost) Everything
LIKE EVERYONE these days, we’re a little Amazon obsessed. Not only do they make it easy to shop for almost everything, but they typically offer some of the best prices around too. So, we were pretty stoked to learn recently that there’s a way to score even better prices on almost everything the mega-etailer has to offer. Interested? Here’s how.
The Savings Aren’t Over—Amazon Post Black Friday Deals Are Here!
As the holidays draw closer, Amazon sales are ramping up. Now is the time to score up to 60% off electronics, tools and DIY accessories that make excellent gifts for the home improvement fanatic. Using my keen sales senses, I located the best Amazon deals available in December. Shop these savings for under the tree or for yourself—these sales are so good, you can do both!
Walmart is practically giving away Magic Bullet blenders for $20 at its holiday sale today
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Personal blenders make great holiday gifts. Or you can treat yourself to this Magic Bullet personal blender to get a...
In Style
Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Is Here, and We Found 15 Discounted Gifts That’ll Still Arrive in Time
In the blink of an eye, Thanksgiving is over, and the winter holidays are right around the corner. Whether you observe Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or follow traditions of your own, there’s no denying this season is one of the most joyous times of the year. To celebrate, Amazon just launched its Very Merry Deals holiday sale, and it’s full of incredible gifts for less.
The Daily South
Amazon Has A Secret ‘Very Merry’ Sale Happening Right Now—Score Vacuums, Holiday Decor, And More Up To 81% Off
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just passed, and Christmas is around the corner. After the two biggest sale days of the year, major discounts typically aren’t expected until after the holidays. However, whether you’re finalizing your holiday gift list or sprucing up your home with last-minute holiday decor, a good sale is always appreciated.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is
Want to view festive movies and play the latest games on a big screen this holiday season? Check out one of the best TV deals around, right here. You can get this 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV for $698 right now. You’re saving a whopping $300 off the usual $998 price, which is impressive indeed. We have no doubt this deal’s going to fly off the shelves, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to grab it!
New Echo Dot Doubles as a Wi-Fi Extender and Is 44% Off
Yes, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report unveiled the fifth-generation Echo Dot in Sept. 2022 and it saw a sharp discount for Black Friday. But now in December and ahead of the holidays, it's once again over 40% off. The standard Dot in Deep Sea Blue, Glacier White, or Charcoal...
Phone Arena
Amazon offers big discounts on the Apple iPhone 11 family
As expected, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events evolved into seasonal holiday sale events, as many retailers have already launched new promotions to allow customers to decide what to purchase before Christmas arrives. For those specifically looking for good deals on iPhones, Amazon is now running a promotion...
CNET
How to Free Up iPhone Storage Without Deleting Anything
If you're running out of space on your iPhone, you can really have just a handful of options: you can of course delete videos, documents, apps and other files on your existing phone or you can buy a new phone with more internal storage. And neither of those are great options, because you may not want to get rid of anything on your phone or spend money on a new one -- which is why you should take advantage of certain iOS features to free up storage without having to delete anything.
Business Insider
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) review: Apple's best-sounding wireless earbuds to date
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The second-generation AirPods Pro are easily Apple's best-sounding earbuds to date. Upgrades include better overall sound and active noise cancellation. Apple's AirPods Pro are now competitive with other premium wireless earbuds from the likes of Sony and Bose.
AdWeek
Verizon Launches New Streaming Hub, Offers Users a Year of Free Netflix
Verizon has offered early access to the beta version of its new streaming hub +play, which lets users find, sign up for and pay for several streaming services in one location using their existing cell phone or home internet bill, according to the Wall Street Journal. And to attract users,...
Save up to 70% on best-selling fleece parkas and jackets at the Lands' End holiday sale
Save on outwear for women, men and kids, including snowboots, parkas and fleece during the Lands' End holiday sale.
The Verge
Corsair’s Xeneon OLED flexes on them other gaming monitors
You’re either on team flat or team curved when it comes to how you prefer your gaming monitors to look. Corsair’s new $1,999 Xeneon Flex, a new 45-inch OLED option that’s shipping early next year, doesn’t make you pick sides. It can morph between the two modes — sadly, not by pressing a button — but by primitively squeezing the screen together with its two handles. It requires a surprising amount of force to pull it into a curve and to push it back into a flat panel, letting out faint clicks when each side has reached its destination.
12 best Amazon gifts that will ship in 2 days or less, arrive before Christmas
There’s no need to panic. These 10 gift ideas that you can find on Amazon will arrive before Christmas.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a sale on Ring products – save on doorbells and more
Amazon just launched a sale for its line of Ring products, so if you’ve been waiting for Ring doorbell deals and discounts on the brand’s security cameras, here’s your chance. There’s a lot of devices to choose from, so we’ve rounded up the best offers to help you decide what you need for your family’s safety. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase as soon as you can because it’s unclear how much time is left on these bargains.
The Verge
Snag a refurbished Sonos Beam soundbar for $80 off
A nice rug can really tie a room together, but I think a good soundbar has similar powers. Sonos’ refurbished outlet is offering two color schemes of the first-generation Beam soundbar for $80 off its usual selling price. The plain black and shadow black Beam are $239 each. Unlike most soundbars, there’s no wireless subwoofer that comes with the Beam; all of the sound (and a surprising level of punchy bass) emanates from the soundbar itself. It’s easy to set up, and it can be incorporated into a larger set of Sonos speakers connected via Wi-Fi for a fuller sound. Here’s our review from 2018.
Comments / 0