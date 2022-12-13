Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Toyota Prius May Look More Expensive, But It Really Isn't
Arriving at your Toyota dealership early next year, the 2023 Prius hybrid. making an impact with its new, sporty design. It's a car that actually looks... good—and we bet you never thought you'd think that about a Prius. If the new styling doesn't get your Hybrid Synergy Drive, er, synergizing, check out the price, which is as easy on your wallet as the car is on your eyes: Toyota's MSRP is listed just under $29,000.
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
Autoblog
Ford shows the shape of its planned European midsized electric SUV
Moving forward in its plans for an electric future — and further abandoning its stalwart models like the Fiesta and Focus — Ford is teasing a bit more information on a “medium-sized” crossover due to be launched next year in Europe. No naming official details as...
Autoblog
Hyundai N's 2.0-liter turbo four could be replaced by an EV drivetrain
Hyundai's evolving roadmap for its N division has surprises in store, some due to emissions, some for the benefit of enthusiasts. We know the Ioniq 5 N will open the hot-hatch account for the automaker's electric era in 2023. Speaking to CarExpert, Hyundai Executive Technical Advisor Albert Biermann, formerly the head of R&D, explained part of the ICE revamp happening alongside the electric introductions. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that began the N adventure in the i30 N hatchback in Australia in 2018, and that powers a brace of N and N Line models in global markets, will be cut from the N lineup due to Euro 7 emissions regulations. The suggestion is that the engine could be replaced by an electric powertrain in the smaller offerings.
Tesla Rolls Out 10 Upgrades to Model 3, Model Y, Model X, Model S
Tesla owners are now able to deploy an update to their vehicles that enhances their user experience when they are in or out of their Model 3, Model X, Model S or Model Y.
jalopyjournal.com
Featured Classifieds: 2 For 1
I haven’t featured a classified ad in a while and figured it was time, but couldn’t settle on just one. So today, I grace your ugly ass with two cars that have potential. The first is easy… Very few Detroit born cars can match the 1935 Ford roadster for beauty. Flowing lines with an art deco influence on top of one of the best early Ford suspension architectures ever? Sign me up.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson 338R And 500R Inch One Step Closer To Your Home
Around three years ago, Harley-Davidson disclosed plans to whip up entry-level motorcycles, in partnership with the Chinese giant Qianjiang group (you know them as QJ Motor, the owner of Benelli). As exciting as this sounded, the American MoCo has been tight-lipped on the subject ever since, leaving you and us hanging dry. Now, however, this is about to change, as the Chinese government has finally approved Harley and QJ’s plans to manufacture motorcycles.
electrek.co
Tesla opening its Superchargers to other EVs is creating a weird problem
Tesla opening its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles is creating a weird problem that results in making some charging stalls useless. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations in most...
Autoblog
GM recalls 740,000 vehicles over daytime running light issue
General Motors is recalling over 740,000 vehicles due to a daytime running light issue that causes all of the affected cars to run afoul of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Vehicles affected by this recall are spread across many of GM’s brands. Models include the 2020-2023 Cadillac CT4 and CT5,...
boatingmag.com
2023 Regulator 31
Few builders are as well-known as Regulator for boats that deliver a great ride in rough seas as well as boasting top-of-the-line fit-and-finish and construction. Here, meet the Regulator 31, the fastest boat in the Regulator fleet. Twin 425 hp Yamaha 425 XTO Offshore outboards deliver a top speed of...
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
Autoblog
2024 Ford Mustang power figures are out, from Dark Horse on down
When Ford revealed the 2024 Mustang to the world, it detailed the new engine lineup, but didn’t put final numbers to paper. Today, Ford is revealing the figures we’ve all been waiting for. Starting from the top with the Mustang Dark Horse, the 5.0-liter V8 in this model...
Agriculture Online
2022: The year of the antique muscle tractor
Ryan Roossinck covered a lot of auctions this year. Whether it was a heartfelt send-off to the man behind a legendary IH collection, celebrating a marriage years in the making, or empathizing with some of the more misunderstood tractors, Ryan saw it all. If there was one constant through all...
boatingmag.com
2023 Scout 281 XSS
Scout’s new 281 XSS hybrid bay boat reflects a superb combination of bluewater angling chops and inshore fishing prowess. But that’s just the beginning. Its advanced epoxy-infused carbon fiber and E-glass construction throughout (including the hardtop super-structure that encloses the helm area) minimizes weight, ensures long-term durability and maximizes performance. When powered by a Mercury Racing 450R outboard, this sleek and stylish model with a double-step hull rockets to a top speed of nearly 63 mph.
Car Dealer Fees You Have To Pay, And Some You Shouldn’t
When buying a new or used car, there a many fess you must pay, but there are also those that can be dropped or reduced. The post Car Dealer Fees You Have To Pay, And Some You Shouldn’t appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Tesla launches Steam gaming integration for the new Model S and X
Back in February, Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that the automaker is working to bring Steam to its vehicles. Now, the company is officially rolling out Steam integration for the latest versions of its Model S and X cars as part of its holiday update. In its promo video of the feature, you'll see Tesla's infotainment system running Steam Beta and even graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.
boatingmag.com
Boating Spotlight: Solace 415CS
The Solace 415CS shows up and shows out the super-console segment, and we got onboard with CEO Stephen Dougherty this year at FLIBS. Boating had the chance to get onboard Solace’s 415CS (again!) at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. CEO of Solace Boats, Stephen Dougherty, runs us through what makes this center console stand out.
Autoblog
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning price balloons yet again, starts at nearly $58,000 now
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is getting more expensive, again. Ford’s electric truck has already been subject to several huge price increases this year, and today’s price revelations are more of the same. According to the truck’s online configurator, the base Lightning Pro now starts at $57,869, an...
Autoblog
McLaren collaborates with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works on design tech
McLaren's got quite a bit of admin and finance matters to deal with at the moment, but the show must go on. Preparing for the products that will fill the coming years — like a crossover, maybe? — the British super sports car maker has announced a technology collaboration with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works "to explore futuristic design methods."
