10 storylines for 2022-23 Oregon high school boys basketball season

By Bob Lundeberg

The Oregon high school basketball season is entering its first full week of action, and in the coming days SBLive Oregon will examine several of the top storylines and highlight hundreds of players to keep an eye on this winter.

Here are 10 of the biggest storylines entering the 2022-23 Oregon boys basketball season.

—

1. Pat Stickland returns to Jefferson

After a one-year coaching sabbatical, a rested Pat Strickland is back at Jefferson. Strickland, who guided the Democrats to five state titles and an overall record of 274-71 in his first 13 seasons, is one of the most high-profile coaches in Oregon. Jefferson is coming off a disappointing two-win season, but Strickland believes the team will bounce back this winter with leaders such as Sanborne Melson and T.J. Latu. Expect the Democrats to be a tough out come February and March.

2. Jackson Shelstad’s last ride at West Linn

Jackson Shelstad has nothing left to accomplish as an individual in high school basketball. The Gatorade and 6A state player of the year as a junior, Shelstad — rated No. 49 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings — signed with Oregon in November. Shelstad helped lead West Linn to the football state championship this fall, but the star point guard is still chasing a title in basketball. He will have his best shot at it this winter with a strong all-around team that includes Grant transfer Adrian Moseley and Division I football recruits Mark Hamper and Sam Leavitt.

Jackson Shelstad (West Linn) photo by Taylor Balkom

3. Is Beaverton the beast of the Metro?

Beaverton built upon a strong COVID season by winning 19 games last winter and reaching the 6A state tournament. The team did lose Metro player of the year Trevon Hamilton to graduation, but a strong core that includes Max Elmgren, Aiden Rice and Brady Rice returns as the Beavers look to win their first Metro title since 2017. Beaverton also added one of the state’s top transfers in Jalen Childs, a combo guard who led the Metro in scoring last season for Sunset. Childs and Glencoe transfer Chance Winter, a 6-foot-11 center, could be the pieces that put the Beavers over the top in league matchups with fellow state tournament contenders Jesuit and Mountainside.

4. Class 5A adds a new power in Summit

Summit had a near-storybook season last winter, winning its first 27 games before falling to Tualatin in the 6A title game. Now back in 5A, the Storm are looking to match the school’s football team by making a run to the state championship. Summit returns only two players from last season’s group, but both are stars. 6-foot-7 junior Pearson Carmichael scored 35 points in the team’s season-opening win over South Medford, and junior guard Collin Moore is a lights-out shooter. The Storm also added Benson transfer Miguel Taylor as they look to dethrone Wilsonville.

5. A star-studded sophomore class

Several freshmen hit the ground running at the 6A level a season ago. Brayden Boe (Mountainside) and Boden Howell (South Medford) started in the backcourt for state tournament teams. Jalen Atkins proved to be a high-end scorer for Barlow, as did Isaac Carr for Central Catholic. The best of the bunch might be Lake Oswego forward Winters Grady, a coveted 6-foot-6 recruit with a diverse offensive skill set. All five players hold Division I offers and will be exciting to watch over the next three seasons.

6. Reloaded Tualatin remains a contender

Tualatin lost four starters and its head coach from last season’s state championship team, but the Timberwolves have no plans on being a one-hit-wonder. Senior guard Josiah Lake and junior wing Jaden Steppe are Division I talents who played key roles for the team last winter. The program kept its coaching staff intact by promoting Bubba Lemon to replace Todd Jukkala. Tualatin won’t have the same firepower without dynamic guards Noah Ogoli and Malik Ross, but don’t be surprised to see the Timberwolves back at the state tournament.

Josiah Lake (Tualatin) photo by Dan Brood

7. Can anyone stop Austin Maurer?

The reigning 3A state player of the year, the 7-foot Austin Maurer dominated last season as Cascade Christian won the state title. Maurer, Oregon’s top recruit for the class of 2024 and No. 150 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings, holds offers from Oregon State, Portland, Sacramento State and Wyoming, among others. His dad, Marty, was a tight end on Oregon State’s 2001 Fiesta Bowl team. With Maurer leading the way, Cascade Christian could be the state’s best small-school team.

8. The PIL title race is as compelling as ever

The PIL had plenty of strength at the top last season as Cleveland, Grant, Lincoln and Roosevelt finished within two games of each other. The Warriors ended up on top for their first league title since 1962. This season should be much of the same as Lincoln (Malachi Seely-Roberts, Moroni Seely-Roberts and Graham Eikenberry), Cleveland (Jackson Cooper and SC Tresvant) and Roosevelt (Utrillo Morris and Chance White) are stocked with returning all-PIL players. Benson and Jefferson will also be in the mix, and Grant shouldn’t be far behind after poaching head coach Dondrale Campbell from Cleveland. Expect plenty of fireworks in the PIL this season.

9. Wilsonville eyes another 5A state title

Wilsonville overcame a slow start in last season’s 5A final to defeat Silverton for its fifth state championship under head coach Chris Roche. All-state guard Maxim Wu and all-Northwest Oregon Conference wing Kallen Gutridge headline a group of returners that is looking to send the Wildcats to their seventh consecutive state final. It won’t be easy, but Wilsonville has the pieces to do it.

10. Is the Three Rivers still 6A’s deepest league?

Over the past several years, the Three Rivers has consistently been the toughest league in 6A. That is likely to be the case again this winter as the TRL is filled with quality teams from top to bottom. West Linn has the state’s best roster on paper while Lake Oswego and Tualatin are legitimate contenders. Tigard has plenty of experience with star guards Kalim and Malik Brown, and Lakeridge and Oregon City are much improved. There will be no easy nights in the TRL this season.