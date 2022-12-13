David Duchovny Talks ‘The Estate,’ A Possible ‘X-Files’ Return, & Writing His First Graphic Novel, ‘Kepler’ [The Discourse Podcast]

Read full article on original website
Aubrey Plaza: “The Goal Is To Make Something People Remember” [Interview]
Yes, Aubrey Plaza has her own ideas on what happened between her character Harper and Cameron (Theo James) during those infamous 10 minutes on “The White Lotus” season two. And, yes, she wants to know what happened to Harper’s husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Cameron’s wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) when they took a walk on that secluded part of the resort. But, the fact she’s finally getting her flowers for both “Lotus” and her performance in the indie hit “Emily The Criminal,” which she produced, was the main topic of our conversation yesterday.
‘The Apology’ Review: Anna Gunn & Linus Roache Can’t Invite In New Resonance To This Rote Uninvited Visitor Drama
The unexpected visitor: it’s a well-loved and much-explored horror trope that’s the jumping-off point for many a terrifying tale over the years. In Alison Star Locke’s new horror thriller “The Apology,” audiences get a new version of that story bolstered by two inspired and impactful performances. But it’s hard to stay invested in a narrative this rote and predictable. The plot’s predictability doesn’t make its events any less troubling, but that, too, is not enough to save the film from ultimately becoming a boring slog. Audiences may tire of cheap twists in bad movies, but this Shudder film certainly could have used one.
‘Poker Face’ First Look: Rian Johnson & Nastasha Lyonne Team Up For Upcoming Peacock Murder Mystery Series
Rian Johnson has a cinematic sensation on his hands with his “Knives Out” movie series. Both critics and audiences love the whodunit films and Daniel Craig‘s detective at their center, Benoit Blanc. But Johnson has murder mystery plans beyond the highly successful movie franchise, too. Enter “Poker Face,” Johnson’s upcoming series for Peacock, which stars Natasha Lyonne as the lead in a case-of-the-week detective show alá classic series like “Murder, She Wrote” or “Columbo.”
‘A Good Person’ Trailer: Zack Braff’s Latest Directorial Drama About Grief & Healing Stars Florence Pugh & Morgan Freeman
It’s been 18 years since writer/director/actor Zach Braff’s directorial debut, “Garden State,” the twee emo-ish Sundance film that taught mainstream audiences to love indie rock or whatever. Braff’s directed lots of things since—2014’s “I Wish I Was Here,” lots of “Scrubs” episodes, 2017’s “Going In Style“—but it’s safe to say none of them captured the zeitgeist in the way “Garden State” did and maybe that’s just a one-time lightning in a bottle event.
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Criterion Adds David Lynch’s ‘Inland Empire,’ An Early John Woo Wuxia Film & Joan Micklin Silver’s 1979 Melodrama Into The Collection This March
Every month, the Criterion Collection adds a few more excellent titles to its esteemed library and restores ones that already CC titles for a rerelease or two. And in March 2023, it’s none other than David Lynch‘s “Inland Empire“ that frontlines the new release. It’s a long-awaited release for Lynch fans, as the director’s last feature film hasn’t had a readily available home video release for almost a decade.
‘The Seven Faces Of Jane’ Trailer: Gillian Jacobs Stars In A Movie Directed By 8 Filmmakers, Including Gia Coppola & Xan Cassavetes
“To be honest, the idea of freedom scares me:” Produced and presented by filmmaker Roman Coppola (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III,” and a regular Wes Anderson co-writer), eight different filmmakers come together to collectively direct “The Seven Faces of Jane,” in which the titular protagonist (played by Gillian Jacobs, who also directs) undergoes a series of life-altering changes, as she drives away from her “mundane life into an exciting odyssey on the road.”
Gregory Ellwood’s Top 10 Films & TV Programs Of 2022
The big movie theater comeback we all expected may have been slightly delayed by a year (we see you 2023), but the past 12 months saw “some” great cinema find its way to the masses. And while the selections at Telluride, Sundance, and TIFF were disappointing overall, Cannes thankfully delivered the goods. In fact, of our top 10 films of 2022, three debuted on la Croisette.
‘Hypno-Hustler’: Donald Glover To Star In & Produce A Spider-Man Villain Spin-Off Film
The problem with owning one superhero character and the universe they live in—in this case, Sony Pictures owning Spider-Man and everything within the Spider-Man universe, and that’s it—is it leaves you with a lot of limitations. That said, something like “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” really showed how you could expand things with a lot of flavor, style, and attitude with the right creative team. This is maybe why we’re cautiously optimistic about a “Hypno-Hustler,” Spider-Man villain movie. Is the character obscure and kind of dumb? Yes, but the man behind the project likely to put an inventive spin on it is “Atlanta” star and creator Donald Glover.
Henry Cavill In Final Talks To Secure ‘Warhammer 40K’ Series/Film Rights Over At Amazon
This week was pretty rough for British actor Henry Cavill. After announcing his official return as Superman back in October and a cameo in Dwayne Johnson‘s “Black Adam,” it now appears Cavill as Superman is no longer part of the DCU‘s long-term plans. While James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad“) is officially writing a new Superman film, DC Studios will search for a new actor and director for that project. The Superman news and Cavill’s recent exit from Netflix‘s “The Witcher” series produced worries from Cavill devotees that the actor’s career might be in trouble. That’s hardly the case, though. The actor begins shooting Guy Ritchie‘s WWII spy film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” next month in Turkey and also has a “Highlander” reboot upcoming from “John Wick” franchise director Chad Stahelski.
‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Are Barbie & Ken For Director Greta Gerwig
Everyone’s got to shoot their shot, right? After two beloved films, the Academy Award-nominated indie “Lady Bird” and the bigger, more ambitious “Little Women,” actor turned filmmaker Greta Gerwig really went for it with “Barbie.” Even though we still don’t really know what the movie is—other than seemingly a big subversion of the Barbie brand— Gerwig making the giant leap to a big IP brand, what is a big studio tentpole coming out and the summer and a star-studded cast really seemed to blow away most pundits and cineastes.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: James Cameron Wants His New Sequel To Do Female Empowerment Better Than The MCU And DC Studios
James Cameron likes his female heroines as strong and capable as possible. For instance, take Sigourney Weaver‘s Ellen Ripley in “Aliens” or Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” But according to Cameron, Kate Winslet‘s Ronal in “Avatar: The Way Of Water” is the director’s most “empowering” female action hero yet. How come? Well, for one, she’s fighting while pregnant.
‘Extraordinary’ Trailer: Everyone Has Superpowers Except For You In A New Hulu Comedy Series Arriving In January
When everyone in the world has superpowers, there’s a deeply awkward moment when everyone has them except you. That’s the premise of the new comedy series “Extraordinary,” a hilarious new spin on superpowers from debut writer Emma Moran and the producers of “Killing Eve.”. Today,...
Reese Witherspoon To Lead Cheerleading Comedy Series ‘All Stars’ From Aline Brosh McKenna
Like Nicole Kidman and her “Big Little Lies” co-star, Reese Witherspoon seems to have realized most adult-centric content has moved to television. Having already done “Big Little Lies” for HBO, “The Morning Show” for Apple, and “Little Fires Everywhere” for Hulu, Witherspoon is spreading about the wealth and doing a new comedy series, “All Stars” for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. It’s also arguably the first time she’s done a comedy since 2017’s “Home Again,” but more on that in a second.
‘Party Down’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: The Original Gang Returns To Celebrate In February
Once a show gets canceled, that’s usually it. Or it used to be that way, but in the age of streaming where content is king, we’ve seen a lot of belated revivals over the years, maybe “Arrested Development” getting resurrected at Netflix being the first major one. Next up in the growing line of revival shows is the long-awaited return of the hit comedy series “Party Down,” which is coming back for a very belated third season on STARZ.
Darren Aronofsky Has A ‘Black Swan’ Musical In The Works
Darren Aronofsky‘s latest film, “The Whale,” hit theaters last weekend, so now audiences get a glimpse at Brandon Fraser‘s buzzy lead performance (read The Playlist’s review of the film here). But what does Aronofsky have next on the horizon? EW reports (via The AV Club) that it may be a musical; and not just any musical, but one of his 2010 smash hit “Black Swan” with Natalie Portman.
‘65’ Trailer: Adam Driver Stars In A New Sci-Fi Film From The Writers Of ‘A Quiet Place’
It’s been a long minute since we’ve heard about this one, but we’re finally getting our first look, trailer, and more from “65,” a new sci-fi film from the writers of “A Quiet Place,” starring Adam Driver. The film centers on an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone.
‘She Is Love’ Trailer: Haley Bennett & Sam Riley Star In New Romantic Dramedy On February 3
Does divorce really spell the end of a romantic partnership? Jamie Adams‘ latest film “She Is Love” explores how that may not be the case, even after distance, time, and other factors. READ MORE: BFI London Film Festival’s Slate Of World Premieres Includes Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’...
Sam Worthington Says James Cameron Has A Full Script For ‘Avatar 1.5’ & More Details About ‘Avatar 5’
As “Avatar: The Way Of Water‘ hits theaters everywhere tomorrow, questions about the long-awaited sequel abound. Will the film be another massive cash cow for Jim Cameron? Does the “Avatar” franchise have any cultural caché after thirteen years between the first and second movies? Will Cameron make all five films he has mapped out for the series? It all hinges on how “The Way Of Water” does at the box office this weekend.
‘Showing Up’ Trailer: Michelle Williams Preps For An Art Show In Kelly Reichardt’s New A24 Drama
In what was perhaps the greatest robbery of the decade, Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” received a grand total of zero nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards. Boasting an impressive score of 89 on Metacritic, the film topped many critics’ end-of-year lists, even winning the NYFCC’s Best Film award, and developed a small—predominantly indie—following after its VOD distribution in July 2020. Alas, it was not to be. But the Academy will have a chance to atone next year, as her new film, “Showing Up,” is looking at a spring 2023 release via A24.
