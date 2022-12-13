ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Eleanor M. Mayer

MINETTO, NY – Eleanor M. Mayer, 81; of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, December 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY.
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst

FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Clifford John Stowell

BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Clifford John Stowell, 94 of Bowens Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, at his home. Born in Fulton, he lived his whole life in Bowens Corners. Clifford was the 7th of eight children, born to Vernon C. Stowell and Eva Harris Stowell. Clifford...
GRANBY, NY
Oswego County Today

Sandra L. Dumas

MINETTO – Sandra L. Dumas, 80, of Minetto passed on December 14, 2022. Sandy was born in Syracuse NY on April 1, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Katherine (Bearup) Yerdon. Sandy married the love of her life, Edward Dumas on December 8, 1960. They had just celebrated 62 years of a close-knit marriage.
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Alan D. Daniels

FULTON – Alan D. Daniels, 56, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born January 28, 1966 in Fulton, New York to Leonard and Gladys Daniels. He was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, class of 1985. Alan was employed as a machine operator at Birds Eye Foods for 25 years and was currently employed as a driver with the Hannibal Central School District.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Roseanna Haskell

OSWEGO – Roseanna Haskell, 89, of Oswego, passed on December 1, 2022. Born in Ballston Spa New York, she was the daughter of the late Willard Layton and Sarah Elizabeth (Millward) Haskell Sr. Roseanna was a Nurse’s Aide and Payroll Clerk. Roseanna was preceded in death by her...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Jonathan E. Crego

OSWEGO – Jonathan E. Crego, 37, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Singer Jared Campbell Welcomed Back Into Fulton Schools

FULTON – Singer, songwriter and district favorite Jared Campbell began visiting Fulton elementary schools last week, restarting an annual tradition that had been hampered by the pandemic. On Friday, Dec. 9, students at Granby and Volney Elementary Schools were treated to a guest performance from award-winning singer and songwriter...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Phoenix, Fulton, And Oswego Support Shop With A Hero

Fulton, NY – The City of Oswego along with the City of Fulton recently partnered with the Village of Phoenix Police Department and United Way of Greater Oswego County to treat marginalized children from the three communities with an opportunity to experience a holiday shopping event at Walmart in Granby.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Christine E. Fitzgerald

OSWEGO – Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York passed away on December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Audrey M. Roden

FULTON, NY – Audrey M. Roden, age 84, of Fulton, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, John Roden; parents, Hubert and Lillian Stratton; and her sister, Patricia Distin. Audrey is survived by her loving nephews, David (Lisa) Distin,...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

SAF Brings In Her Shoes To Zonta

Oswego, NY – Violence against women is one of the most persistent violations of human rights. With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) is participating the worldwide 16 Days of Activism, a campaign that calls for action against domestic violence. As part...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Bruce M. Pospesel

OSWEGO – Bruce M. Pospesel, 96, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Andrew and Grace (Morrison) Pospesel, and attended Oswego schools. He retired from the Oswego County Highway Department. He loved to fish and hunt.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary Rose Manno

FULTON, NY – As the devoted and loving mother of ten children, she spent her life at home raising her family. At any time, you could find her at home doing laundry, cooking, cleaning, or tending to the needs of one of her children. Her greatest joy was watching her children begin their own families. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with love and brought the biggest smile to her face. She enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her large family.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Susan L. Lamb

OSWEGO – Susan L. Lamb, 74, of Oswego passed at home on December 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Eileen (Jenkins) Whipple. Susan was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and moved to Oswego...
OSWEGO, NY
