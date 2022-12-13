Read full article on original website
CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
Six Lake County Students Join the 26th Cohort of Lilly Endowment Community Scholars
Legacy Foundation announced six Lake County, Indiana students to receive the scholarship from the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP). Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. The 2022-23 recipients are:. Arely Aguilar-Prieto, East Chicago Central High School. Wisdom Chandler, Merrillville...
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
Purdue University Northwest announces new dean of the College of Business
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process. Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She...
The art of technology: Meet 2022 PNW graduate Jacob Lindahl
Jacob Lindahl, ’22, will earn a bachelor’s degree in Computer Graphics Technology from the College of Technology at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) in December. A combination of being artistically inclined and a deep interest in music led Lindahl to set up a small business in high school designing logos for bands. By the time he graduated high school, he had built a portfolio of more than 40 logos. Looking into college majors, Lindahl decided computer graphics technology sounded like a promising area of study.
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement
HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
St. Mary’s Students Spread God’s Love with Annual Christmas Food Drive
Half of St. Mary’s food collected went to Catholic Charities in East Chicago. L to R: Catholic Charities staff leader, Mrs. Torres, Principal Tom Ruiz, Mrs. Megan Henry, Mrs. Theresa McLoughlin, Lorelai Bronson, Lucas Raloff, Sommer Branigin, Mrs. Michelle Sarabia, Kailana Urbanek, Jaci Dumas. Thanks to Polar Express Day...
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Samantha Burgett
Social Worker for the Valparaiso Police Department Samantha Burgett has been supporting the officers around her since September of 2021. Though she works in the Region now, she grew up and went to high school about an hour south. It was her undergraduate studies at Valparaiso University (VU) that brought her to the area her heart knows so well nowadays.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
East Chicago poet heading home for holidays after heart transplant
He is heading home for the holidays. Omarr Gadling will soon be discharged from Riley Hospital for Children after nearly 400 days in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant.
Merrillville Community School Corporation breaks ground for new Career & Technical Education (CTE) building
A state-of-the-art facility is on the way to help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities. The Merrillville Community School Corporation board of school trustees, administrators, CTE teachers and students will break ground to start construction on the new $18 million, 57,000 square-foot Career & Technical Education (CTE) building on Friday, Dec. 16.
$500 Lottery Payment Will be Given Away to Thousands of Americans – Are You Eligible?
Only 48 hours remain before thousands of Americans who are tight for cash receive their first $500 monthly payout. 48 Hours Left to Receive the First Monthly $500 Payment. According to the officials 3,250 residents in Cook County, Illinois, have been randomly selected for a guaranteed income scheme. The lucky beneficiaries will get monthly $500 checks for two years as part of the program. Moreover, December 15 is set to issue the first payment.
#1StudentNWI: Munster High School takes the stage
Touching the audiences’ hearts, the Munster Theatre Company (MTC) received a perfect score and placed first at Indiana Thespians Regionals competition on December 2. The group performed “Wit” by Margaret Edson, which is about a brilliant professor who is diagnosed with stage four metastatic ovarian cancer. “From...
New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments
Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
Valparaiso Names Next Police Chief
In Valparaiso, Mayor Matt Murphy has announced Andrew McIntyre will be the city’s next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. McIntyre will fill the position being vacated by Jeff Balon who was elected to the office of Porter County Sheriff last month. “I’m pleased to have someone of Andrew McIntyre’s qualifications, experience and character to lead our Police Department. Public safety is top priority in Valparaiso and we’re confident that Andrew will uphold and advance the standards that have distinguished the Valparaiso Police Department,” said Murphy. McIntyre joined Valparaiso Police in 2009 and has served in every sworn division, currently serving as Captain of Investigations where he oversees the Detective Bureau, Information and Technology Division, Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group Detectives and School Resource Officers.
Fire Destroys Wellness Center
(Porter County, IN) - An area business was destroyed by fire yesterday. The Inspiration Wood Wellness Center just west of the La Porte County line near Otis went up in flames. So far, no indications have been given on what caused the blaze fought by more than a half dozen fire departments. Firefighters were called when an aircraft pilot saw smoke and flames coming from the building late in the morning.
Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed against State Farm alleging racial discrimination
(25 News Now) - Jacqueline Huskey, a Black resident of Matteson, Illinois, has filed a lawsuit again State Farm, alleging the company racially discriminates against Black home insurance policyholders. The lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois, seeks class-action status. But, it’s based on Huskey’s experience with State Farm...
Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program
The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
