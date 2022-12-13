ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

unionnewsdaily.com

Union Farmers get ready for 2022-23 girls basketball season

UNION, NJ — Karesha Joseph proved to be among the best rebounders in the Union County Conference’s Valley Division last year, grabbing a total of 129 in 21 games to lead the Union High School Farmers girls basketball team in that category. With last year’s top three scorers...
UNION, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Farley named Teacher of the Year at West Orange HS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Beloved West Orange High School music director William Farley has been named West Orange High School’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. The surprise announcement came on Dec. 9, as Farley was conducting class. Farley has taught at WOHS for 22 years, where he...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs

Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital could announce new CEO next week. Some community leaders say they’ve been excluded.

University Hospital could announce its new president and CEO next week at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the board’s chair told NJ Advance Media. For months, the Newark hospital has been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Shereef Elnahal. Last spring, the former state health commissioner was nominated to be undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Englewood Woman Drowns On Company Retreat In Miami: Report

A 56-year-old executive recruiter from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VINnews reports. Elaine Mehler of Englewood was pulled from Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island in "extremely critical condition" around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, WPLG Local 10 in Miami reported, citing Miami Fire Rescue.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ

