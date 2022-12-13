Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Texas A&M commit Chase Bisontis named New Jersey Offensive Player of the Year
Texas A&M commit Chase Bisontis is not only of the best offensive lineman in the country, but one of the best prospects in the country overall. On Friday afternoon, he was named the 2022 Football Offensive Player of the Year by NJ.com. The Ironmen fell short of a state championship,...
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep rallies past Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Sophomore Peyton Miller scored a career-high 12 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit to defeat Elizabeth, 41-38, in Jersey City. Six of Miller’s points came during a 15-0 St. Peter’s Prep (1-0) run that concluded with...
unionnewsdaily.com
Union Farmers get ready for 2022-23 girls basketball season
UNION, NJ — Karesha Joseph proved to be among the best rebounders in the Union County Conference’s Valley Division last year, grabbing a total of 129 in 21 games to lead the Union High School Farmers girls basketball team in that category. With last year’s top three scorers...
Their star teammate was slain in the offseason. But they played on for the first time in his memory.
The seconds ticked down to the opening tipoff of the boys basketball season Thursday night. But before the ball could be flung in the air for the first time, the East Orange Campus High Jaguars huddled in the far corner of their home gymnasium. Dressed head to toe in snazzy...
Greater Middlesex Conference wrestling preview, 2022-2023: Old Bridge has two of the best
South Plainfield and St. Joseph (Met.) will be in heated competition for the two biggest team prizes available in the Greater Middlesex Conference -- the Red Division title and the team championship in the GMC Tournament later this winter. However, when it comes to the best returning wrestlers in Middlesex...
essexnewsdaily.com
Farley named Teacher of the Year at West Orange HS
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Beloved West Orange High School music director William Farley has been named West Orange High School’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. The surprise announcement came on Dec. 9, as Farley was conducting class. Farley has taught at WOHS for 22 years, where he...
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
Ridgewood Boxer On 12-Year Battle With Blood Cancer: 'The Fight'
A 31-year-old boxer from Ridgewood is in his sixth battle with blood cancer, and he's penned a memoir detailing it all.Anthony Daniels book called "The Fight" sheds light on his journey of broken dreams and having hope while fighting the 12-year battle.As a child, Daniels dreamed of becom…
North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
N.J. hospital could announce new CEO next week. Some community leaders say they’ve been excluded.
University Hospital could announce its new president and CEO next week at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the board’s chair told NJ Advance Media. For months, the Newark hospital has been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Shereef Elnahal. Last spring, the former state health commissioner was nominated to be undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
Englewood Woman Drowns On Company Retreat In Miami: Report
A 56-year-old executive recruiter from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VINnews reports. Elaine Mehler of Englewood was pulled from Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island in "extremely critical condition" around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, WPLG Local 10 in Miami reported, citing Miami Fire Rescue.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
New Jersey Globe
Most school referendum votes pass, but Dover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook reject spending plans
New Jersey has four separate election days each year set aside for local school boards to seek voter approval of school construction proposals. The state will fund at least 40% of eligible costs through annual debt service aid under the Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000. In Wall,...
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
N.J. school district retaliated against teacher for his union activities, lawsuit says
A tenured teacher in the Hackensack Public School District has filed a lawsuit against the board of education and administrators, alleging he was retaliated against for his union activities. Michael DeOrio, 49, a teacher at Fairmount Elementary School, says in court papers his work as president of the Hackensack Education...
State rejects appeal by Newark firefighters reassigned after captain’s fatal overdose
Newark’s former public safety director was within his authority when he reassigned every firefighter out of a city firehouse where a captain had died of a drug overdose while on duty in January, according to the state Civil Service Commission. In a Nov. 2 decision obtained by NJ Advance...
Comments / 0