Durham, NC

WRAL

Triangle seniors dance to oldies at Golden Years holiday breakfast hosted by CBC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle-area senior citizens were honored Tuesday at the 65th Annual Golden Years Holiday Celebration sponsored by WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company. WRAL anchors Renee Chou, Brian Shrader and Ken Smith emceed the festive event at the Raleigh Convention Center, which included breakfast, gifts and giveaways and live performances.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Breakfast tacos arrive on the streets of Durham

North Carolina is the land of the biscuit, but a new breakfast item is slowly infiltrating the region: the breakfast taco. Driving the news: Once just a dietary staple of Texas, you can now find breakfast tacos in both Raleigh and Durham — a development sure to make our many Austin transplants happy.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
RALEIGH, NC
golfcourseindustry.com

Digging with purpose in Durham

A highly respected modern golf course in an area famous for its stellar college basketball has received a makeover as Duininck Golf recently combined with longtime director of golf course management Brian Powell and Rees Jones, Inc. to complete a renovation at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
nccu.edu

Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman

I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.

Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader

MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
MEBANE, NC
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
warrenrecord.com

Sorority honors Pearl Member for 65 years of service

Mrs. Lillie Allen Moss, resident of Granville County, was recently bestowed the distinct honor this year of being recognized as “Pearl Soror” by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Nu Chi Omega Chapter (Oxford-Henderson). This honor is given to sorority members that have been members and served the sorority for at least 65 years. Moss has served the sorority for 65 consecutive years.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
dakotanewsnow.com

Northwestern arrives in Durham and soaks in the experience

DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern football team beat the bad weather and flew into Durham, North Carolina, yesterday in advance of Saturday’s NAIA National Championship Game with Keiser. Though it’s a business trip the Red Raiders still plan to soak in the week and see some...
DURHAM, NC

