Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
WRAL
Triangle seniors dance to oldies at Golden Years holiday breakfast hosted by CBC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle-area senior citizens were honored Tuesday at the 65th Annual Golden Years Holiday Celebration sponsored by WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company. WRAL anchors Renee Chou, Brian Shrader and Ken Smith emceed the festive event at the Raleigh Convention Center, which included breakfast, gifts and giveaways and live performances.
Durham Barber Marcus Hall Can Bring His Shop to Your Doorstop
Marcus Hall likes the RV much better than his old way of doing house calls, setting up his equipment in a customer’s bathroom |Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi, The 9th Street Journal. To Marcus Hall, the time a client spends in his barber chair is sacred. A haircut is a...
Breakfast tacos arrive on the streets of Durham
North Carolina is the land of the biscuit, but a new breakfast item is slowly infiltrating the region: the breakfast taco. Driving the news: Once just a dietary staple of Texas, you can now find breakfast tacos in both Raleigh and Durham — a development sure to make our many Austin transplants happy.
WRAL
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
Coat drive and giveaway in Durham
The first day of winter is next week, and there's a way you can help make sure those in need will be prepared with a nice warm coat.
golfcourseindustry.com
Digging with purpose in Durham
A highly respected modern golf course in an area famous for its stellar college basketball has received a makeover as Duininck Golf recently combined with longtime director of golf course management Brian Powell and Rees Jones, Inc. to complete a renovation at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman
I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
cbs17
Shoe brand Rothy’s to open first NC location at North Hills in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New year, new shoes!. Nestled between Lilly Pulitzer and Bonobos, a new shoe store will be setting up shop in the main district of North Hills in early 2023. This will mark the first North Carolina location for Rothy’s, a footwear brand known for its...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.
Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
It's now easier to build a tiny house in Raleigh
The City of Raleigh launched a new program that makes building an Accessory Dwelling Unit quicker and less expensive.
wraltechwire.com
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader
MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
Rents in Raleigh soar at fastest rate in top 50 US cities, report says
RALEIGH – Even as home sale prices have moderated in the Triangle in recent months, the price of renting keeps goin up. Aa new report from real estate brokerage company Redfin released today finds that in Raleigh, rents are growing the fastest of any of the nation’s 50 most populous metropolitan areas.
Racist comments, threats of violence spewed over Raleigh high school's intercom system
Enloe High School students had to endure offensive remarks broadcast over the school's intercom system.
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
warrenrecord.com
Sorority honors Pearl Member for 65 years of service
Mrs. Lillie Allen Moss, resident of Granville County, was recently bestowed the distinct honor this year of being recognized as “Pearl Soror” by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Nu Chi Omega Chapter (Oxford-Henderson). This honor is given to sorority members that have been members and served the sorority for at least 65 years. Moss has served the sorority for 65 consecutive years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Northwestern arrives in Durham and soaks in the experience
DURHAM, N.C. (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern football team beat the bad weather and flew into Durham, North Carolina, yesterday in advance of Saturday’s NAIA National Championship Game with Keiser. Though it’s a business trip the Red Raiders still plan to soak in the week and see some...
