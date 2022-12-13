Read full article on original website
Related
solarindustrymag.com
McDonald’s, Partners Sign 189 MW VPPA for Blue Jay Solar Project
McDonald’s Corp. and all five members of the restaurant chain’s North American Logistics Council (NALC) – Armada, Earp Distribution, Martin Brower, Mile Hi Foods and The Anderson-DuBose Co. – have signed virtual power purchase agreements (VPPA) with Enel North America to purchase 189 MW of renewable energy and the associated renewable energy certificates (REC) from Enel Green Power’s Blue Jay solar project in Grimes County, Texas.
solarindustrymag.com
Partners Providing Inspection, Certification Services for the Solar Industry
TÜV Rheinland and CFV Solar Test Laboratory are cooperating to provide testing, inspection and certification services for solar PV components and power plants in the North American market. The agreement aims to provide services to a larger audience related to mainstream certification such as IEC 61215, IEC 61730, IEC...
solarindustrymag.com
Tigo Completes FSIGHT Acquisition to Advance Energy Data Analytics Solutions
Tigo Energy Inc., a provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, has finalized its acquisition of FSIGHT, an energy data analytics software company based in Hod HaSharon, Israel. With FSIGHT, Tigo expands its ability to leverage energy consumption and production data for solar energy producers, adding a prediction platform that provides rich and actionable system performance data, from the grid down to the module level.
solarindustrymag.com
DSD Renewables Raises $155 Million for Solar Generation Portfolio
DSD Renewables has raised $155 million in debt financing for the first commercial and industrial (C&I) solar asset-backed securitization (ABS) with a significant concentration of community solar assets. The transaction, which is DSD’s first issuance of asset-backed securities, was structured and underwritten by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. DSD’s...
solarindustrymag.com
National Grid Places Order for 1.6 GW of First Solar Modules
First Solar Inc. has entered into an agreement to supply 1.6 GW DC of its Series 7 thin-film solar modules to National Grid Renewables. The modules are scheduled to be delivered in 2026 and 2027. This latest order expands First Solar’s relationship with National Grid Renewables to over 4 GW...
solarindustrymag.com
Energy Storage Installations Set New Record in Q3
The U.S. grid-scale energy storage market segment installed a record 4,733 MWh in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the previous quarterly high of 4,598 MWh in Q1 of 2021, according to the American Clean Power Association‘s (ACP) and Wood Mackenzie’s latest U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report. Grid-scale...
solarindustrymag.com
Canadian Solar to Begin Manufacturing Modules with Up to 690 W Output
Canadian Solar Inc.’s majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co. Ltd., is starting mass production of high-efficiency N-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar modules in the first quarter of 2023. Canadian Solar’s TOPCon modules have a power output of up to 690 W, and a cell conversion efficiency of around...
solarindustrymag.com
Valent BioSciences Begins Operations at 1.5 MW Solar Field at Iowa Facility
The new solar field at Valent BioSciences’ manufacturing facility in Osage, Iowa, is now fully operational. Testing over the past several weeks confirmed that the solar field is functioning as it was intended, which will enable it to produce about 3.4 million kWh of solar-generated electricity annually. Work on...
solarindustrymag.com
SunVest Closes Financing for Solar Portfolio in Four States
SunVest Solar LLC, an independent, vertically integrated solar business, has closed a $113 million debt facility led by Silicon Valley Bank and $41 million of tax equity from Rockwood Group, through its partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. The facility will support the construction and operation of a...
Comments / 0