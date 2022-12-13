Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
‘Go full force on it!’: Waxhaw family has ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment when squirrel gets in tree
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) – It was a holiday moment that would put a smile on Clark Griswold’s face. Just like the scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a squirrel was hiding out in a Waxhaw family’s Christmas tree. Earlier this week, the critter got...
Beloved Gastonia barber closing shop after 51 years; has good news for devoted patrons
For the last 51 years, Charles has circled that second chair trimming, buzzing, and shaving whoever happened to be sitting there.
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 9 to 15:. • The Crust Pizza, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 100. • Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5. • Jimmy Johns, 4500 Park Road – 98.5. • Qdoba...
Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year
Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
Cindy Lou Who has a fur-ever family!
Cindy Lou-Who found her forever home! And there were three thousand adoptions this year for the Humane Society of Charlotte!
Delicious salmon and fried rice from DTR SouthPark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you’re out and about shopping this weekend, and throughout the holiday season, don’t forget to fuel up at one of our local restaurants! Chef Jonathan Shuler from DTR SouthPark joined the show to make their signature seared salmon. DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday...
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 9-15 • Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96 • Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93 • Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road –...
Mobile Giving Machine in south Charlotte helps those in need during holiday season
CHARLOTTE — With the tap of a card and a push of a button, the Bower family is helping those in need this holiday season. The family is taking part in the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine at the Promenade on Providence Road in south Charlotte. You can buy items such as blankets, clothes and food, starting at just $5 each. All of the money goes to various organizations, which then purchase and distribute the items.
Getting Along With Yourself & Family – Holiday Edition
Gianna Spriggs McDonald has a unique title as Resident Curandero at Curio Craft & Conjure. A Curandero is a traditional native healer or shaman found primarily in Latin America and also in the United States. Francene Marie interviews Gianna to bring listeners up to speed about protecting their energy when they find themselves in close quarters with people that trigger them emotionally.
Two additions to Birkdale Village coming in 2023
Dec. 14. By TL Bernthal. A blowout salon and an eatery with upscale street food and a coastal vibe are coming to Birkdale Village next year. Drybar Shops will open its third location in Mecklenburg County and bartaco its third restaurant in the state. Husband-wife duo Matt and Jackie Paynter...
As the Northeast braces for a blizzard, could it snow in Charlotte? #WakeUpCLT To Go 12/16/22
Conditions will be favorable for wintry weather next week in the Carolinas. So will it snow? Larry Sprinkle & Chris Mulcahy break it down on #WakeUpCLT To Go!
Real Reason Why We Stock Up On Milk And Bread Before A Storm
Rumor has it that we may see a white Christmas here in the Charlotte area. That would be amazing and I will believe it when I see it. Here is the real reason why we stock up on milk and bread before a storm. You know you are going to (and so am I), but why do we do it?
Charlotte Café closing its doors after more than 40 years
The Federal Reserve will begin a two-day meeting today. What can we expect?. Free family law clinic in Mecklenburg Co. helping with custody, child support questions. They did this six months ago and about 30 people showed up. Identify needs, wants and wishes to help budget during holiday season. Updated:...
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina
Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
'Something to keep an eye on': Brad Panovich tracking possibility of snow next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a favorable pattern for wintry weather in the Charlotte area next week, including the possibility of snow before Christmas. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is tracking models that indicate the Carolinas could see some wintry precipitation next week. In following his rules for winter weather forecasting, Panovich says we're now within the 7-10 range that allows for some more accurate predictions and agreement between models. It's not until we're within 3-5 days of a storm that it becomes pretty clear what type of storm it will be, whether it's snow, ice or sleet.
Man dead after shooting, wreck in Matthews, officials say
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody. A person is in custody after two people suffered injuries during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday. Town of Star, NC shining bright in December. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s one post office right in the middle of...
Hidden dangers of Winter Coats and Car Seats
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking child safety, this holiday season and the hidden dangers of winter coats and car seats. Here to answer parents questions of car seat safety is Sarah Tilton from Britax Child Safety. What are some of the risks involved with babies/children wearing bulky...
