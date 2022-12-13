ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista Director 3 Updates

Safe Parking Program Helps Vista Address Homelessness. The Vista City Council reviewed our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness this Tuesday. This plan is a living document that describes the strategies the city will use to prevent homelessness, improve the quality of life, and reduce homelessness in our community. We heard a report from City of Vista staff regarding our efforts to provide rental assistance, encampment cleanup, shelter beds, and much more. One initiative that has enhanced our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness is the Safe Parking Program. Safe Parking Programs offer a secure location for people experiencing homelessness and sleeping in their car to stay at night. Participants in the program are enrolled in services to help them find long-term stability, such as case management, career support, and mental health care. In January 2022, I brought forward the Safe Parking initiative because I believe we need to utilize a variety of tools to address homelessness.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants

To Benefit Educators & Students Across San Diego County. San Diego, CA – December 13, 2022 – Launching a class-based business, starting a forensic science program, and creating a kindergarten vegetable garden are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

Carlsbad City Library

Christmas Closure – Carlsbad City Library locations will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas. New Years Holiday Closure – All Carlsbad City Library locations will be closed for the New Years’ holiday beginning on Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Oceanside Apartment Complex Adds Granny Flats

An Oceanside apartment building is being expanded with the conversion of existing garages into accessory dwelling units – ADUs – in what is becoming a growing trend in San Diego County. In the past, construction of the ADU’s, often called granny flats, were restricted to single-family homes but...
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Cyclovia Encinitas Rolls Onto Coast Highway 101 Sunday, January 8

Encinitas, CA – Bring your friends and family and enjoy downtown at Cyclovia Encinitas – presented by Encinitas BCycle/Trek/Electra on Sunday, January 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. when South Coast Highway 101 will be closed to cars from D Street to J Street, allowing you to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace, by bike, on foot, or other means of self-powered transportation.
iheart.com

Drought Emergency Declared In Southern California; How It Affects San Diego

California is enduring the worst drought in 1,200 years. Despite recent rainfall from a series of storms, reservoirs are well below average for this time of year. As a result, new mandatory water restrictions are expected for early next year, impacting 19 million people in Southern California. The Metropolitan Water...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Affordable Apartments Planned for College Area

A San Francisco Bay area affordable housing developer, Eden Housing, has been selected by San Diego County officials to build an affordable apartment complex in the College Area. The project at 5001 73rd St. would have 120 apartments earmarked for low income senior families and individuals with annual incomes up...
onscene.tv

Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego

12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Carlsbad Desalination Plant Upgrades To Protect Marine Life

Final phase of intake-discharge modifications moves ahead after Board action. Carlsbad, CA-December, 2022 – The San Diego County Water Authority’s Board of Directors today unanimously authorized an agreement with Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP to make major upgrades to the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant, as required by the state’s Ocean Plan Amendment. The new facilities ensure the plant will continue to meet California’s evolving standards for protecting marine life.
CARLSBAD, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Soroptimists To Hold 30-Day Walkathon To Fight Human Trafficking

Vista , CA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to sign up now for their third annual “30 Miles in 30 Days to Fight Human Trafficking” Virtual Walkathon fundraiser. The Walkathon will begin January 1, 2023 and end on January 30. Participants can register online at http://bit.ly/3AYKYmi.
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy