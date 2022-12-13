Read full article on original website
City Of Vista Director 3 Updates
Safe Parking Program Helps Vista Address Homelessness. The Vista City Council reviewed our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness this Tuesday. This plan is a living document that describes the strategies the city will use to prevent homelessness, improve the quality of life, and reduce homelessness in our community. We heard a report from City of Vista staff regarding our efforts to provide rental assistance, encampment cleanup, shelter beds, and much more. One initiative that has enhanced our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness is the Safe Parking Program. Safe Parking Programs offer a secure location for people experiencing homelessness and sleeping in their car to stay at night. Participants in the program are enrolled in services to help them find long-term stability, such as case management, career support, and mental health care. In January 2022, I brought forward the Safe Parking initiative because I believe we need to utilize a variety of tools to address homelessness.
Supervisors vote to stop North County housing project
County supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to rescind the permits for a contested housing project near Escondido and the Elfin Forest Recreation Reserve.
Housing costs pushing more people out of San Diego County
It's no secret that there's a sunshine tax in San Diego County, but that "tax" has gotten extra pricey over the past couple of years. On top of that, evictions are stressing out many renters. “We figured when the property was sold, at some point, we were going to get...
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off...
DA's office clears officers in 10 San Diego County police shootings
18 local law enforcement officers have been cleared of criminal liability in 10 different police shootings, seven of which resulted in fatalities.
North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants
To Benefit Educators & Students Across San Diego County. San Diego, CA – December 13, 2022 – Launching a class-based business, starting a forensic science program, and creating a kindergarten vegetable garden are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
Carlsbad City Library
Christmas Closure – Carlsbad City Library locations will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas. New Years Holiday Closure – All Carlsbad City Library locations will be closed for the New Years’ holiday beginning on Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2.
Oceanside Apartment Complex Adds Granny Flats
An Oceanside apartment building is being expanded with the conversion of existing garages into accessory dwelling units – ADUs – in what is becoming a growing trend in San Diego County. In the past, construction of the ADU’s, often called granny flats, were restricted to single-family homes but...
Cyclovia Encinitas Rolls Onto Coast Highway 101 Sunday, January 8
Encinitas, CA – Bring your friends and family and enjoy downtown at Cyclovia Encinitas – presented by Encinitas BCycle/Trek/Electra on Sunday, January 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. when South Coast Highway 101 will be closed to cars from D Street to J Street, allowing you to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace, by bike, on foot, or other means of self-powered transportation.
Drought Emergency Declared In Southern California; How It Affects San Diego
California is enduring the worst drought in 1,200 years. Despite recent rainfall from a series of storms, reservoirs are well below average for this time of year. As a result, new mandatory water restrictions are expected for early next year, impacting 19 million people in Southern California. The Metropolitan Water...
Affordable Apartments Planned for College Area
A San Francisco Bay area affordable housing developer, Eden Housing, has been selected by San Diego County officials to build an affordable apartment complex in the College Area. The project at 5001 73rd St. would have 120 apartments earmarked for low income senior families and individuals with annual incomes up...
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
New eviction case filings hit five-year high while cities explore stronger tenant protections
Preliminary court filings for eviction cases reached a five-year high in October with nearly 1,150 new court case filings during the month, jumping up nearly 30 percent from September, according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say that the increase in new filings — which are...
SANDAG CEO: If State Lets San Diego Kill Driving Fee, It Shows Its Climate Talk Is Fake
There is a lot riding on whether California environmental officials sign off on San Diego’s bid to kill a key part of its long-term transportation plan: the implementation of a future driving fee. For one, Hasan Ikhrata, CEO of the San Diego Association of Governments, the regional agency that...
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge. Dorian Hargrove, Marcella Lee (Anchor/Reporter), Mike Edison. Published: 10:48 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 5:39 AM PST December 16, 2022. SAN...
Several businesses damaged in strip mall fire
Several businesses were damaged Wednesday after a fire broke out at a strip mall in the Webster neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
Carlsbad Desalination Plant Upgrades To Protect Marine Life
Final phase of intake-discharge modifications moves ahead after Board action. Carlsbad, CA-December, 2022 – The San Diego County Water Authority’s Board of Directors today unanimously authorized an agreement with Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP to make major upgrades to the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant, as required by the state’s Ocean Plan Amendment. The new facilities ensure the plant will continue to meet California’s evolving standards for protecting marine life.
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
Vista Soroptimists To Hold 30-Day Walkathon To Fight Human Trafficking
Vista , CA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to sign up now for their third annual “30 Miles in 30 Days to Fight Human Trafficking” Virtual Walkathon fundraiser. The Walkathon will begin January 1, 2023 and end on January 30. Participants can register online at http://bit.ly/3AYKYmi.
