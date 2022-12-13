Safe Parking Program Helps Vista Address Homelessness. The Vista City Council reviewed our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness this Tuesday. This plan is a living document that describes the strategies the city will use to prevent homelessness, improve the quality of life, and reduce homelessness in our community. We heard a report from City of Vista staff regarding our efforts to provide rental assistance, encampment cleanup, shelter beds, and much more. One initiative that has enhanced our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness is the Safe Parking Program. Safe Parking Programs offer a secure location for people experiencing homelessness and sleeping in their car to stay at night. Participants in the program are enrolled in services to help them find long-term stability, such as case management, career support, and mental health care. In January 2022, I brought forward the Safe Parking initiative because I believe we need to utilize a variety of tools to address homelessness.

