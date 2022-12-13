Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevistapress.com
Vista Soroptimists To Hold 30-Day Walkathon To Fight Human Trafficking
Vista , CA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to sign up now for their third annual “30 Miles in 30 Days to Fight Human Trafficking” Virtual Walkathon fundraiser. The Walkathon will begin January 1, 2023 and end on January 30. Participants can register online at http://bit.ly/3AYKYmi.
thevistapress.com
Escondido Art Association January 2023 Open Show
The Escondido Art Association announces their show for the month of January at the Artists Gallery, 121 W. Grand Avenue, Escondido. The Theme for the show is “Discovery” and will be open to EAA members and non-members are encouraged to enter. The judge is the highly respected sculptor James E. Watts.
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad City Library
Christmas Closure – Carlsbad City Library locations will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas. New Years Holiday Closure – All Carlsbad City Library locations will be closed for the New Years’ holiday beginning on Saturday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 2.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista Director 3 Updates
Safe Parking Program Helps Vista Address Homelessness. The Vista City Council reviewed our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness this Tuesday. This plan is a living document that describes the strategies the city will use to prevent homelessness, improve the quality of life, and reduce homelessness in our community. We heard a report from City of Vista staff regarding our efforts to provide rental assistance, encampment cleanup, shelter beds, and much more. One initiative that has enhanced our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness is the Safe Parking Program. Safe Parking Programs offer a secure location for people experiencing homelessness and sleeping in their car to stay at night. Participants in the program are enrolled in services to help them find long-term stability, such as case management, career support, and mental health care. In January 2022, I brought forward the Safe Parking initiative because I believe we need to utilize a variety of tools to address homelessness.
thevistapress.com
North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants
To Benefit Educators & Students Across San Diego County. San Diego, CA – December 13, 2022 – Launching a class-based business, starting a forensic science program, and creating a kindergarten vegetable garden are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
thevistapress.com
Cyclovia Encinitas Rolls Onto Coast Highway 101 Sunday, January 8
Encinitas, CA – Bring your friends and family and enjoy downtown at Cyclovia Encinitas – presented by Encinitas BCycle/Trek/Electra on Sunday, January 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. when South Coast Highway 101 will be closed to cars from D Street to J Street, allowing you to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace, by bike, on foot, or other means of self-powered transportation.
thevistapress.com
Three New Trustees Take Oath Of Office For Palomar’s Governing Board
San Marcos, CA (December, 2022) — Three new trustees were sworn into the Palomar Community College District (PCCD) Governing Board during a special organizational meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Dr. Judy Patacsil (Area 1), Michelle Rains (Area 4), and Jacqueline Kaiser (Area 5) were elected in the November...
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad Desalination Plant Upgrades To Protect Marine Life
Final phase of intake-discharge modifications moves ahead after Board action. Carlsbad, CA-December, 2022 – The San Diego County Water Authority’s Board of Directors today unanimously authorized an agreement with Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP to make major upgrades to the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant, as required by the state’s Ocean Plan Amendment. The new facilities ensure the plant will continue to meet California’s evolving standards for protecting marine life.
Comments / 0