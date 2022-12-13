Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista Director 3 Updates
Safe Parking Program Helps Vista Address Homelessness. The Vista City Council reviewed our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness this Tuesday. This plan is a living document that describes the strategies the city will use to prevent homelessness, improve the quality of life, and reduce homelessness in our community. We heard a report from City of Vista staff regarding our efforts to provide rental assistance, encampment cleanup, shelter beds, and much more. One initiative that has enhanced our Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness is the Safe Parking Program. Safe Parking Programs offer a secure location for people experiencing homelessness and sleeping in their car to stay at night. Participants in the program are enrolled in services to help them find long-term stability, such as case management, career support, and mental health care. In January 2022, I brought forward the Safe Parking initiative because I believe we need to utilize a variety of tools to address homelessness.
thevistapress.com
North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants
To Benefit Educators & Students Across San Diego County. San Diego, CA – December 13, 2022 – Launching a class-based business, starting a forensic science program, and creating a kindergarten vegetable garden are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad Desalination Plant Upgrades To Protect Marine Life
Final phase of intake-discharge modifications moves ahead after Board action. Carlsbad, CA-December, 2022 – The San Diego County Water Authority’s Board of Directors today unanimously authorized an agreement with Poseidon Resources (Channelside) LP to make major upgrades to the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant, as required by the state’s Ocean Plan Amendment. The new facilities ensure the plant will continue to meet California’s evolving standards for protecting marine life.
thevistapress.com
Vista Elks Lodge! Plus, Holiday Events
Vista Elks Lodge will be preparing “Christmas Food Baskets”. for all veterans and active duty military in need. The “food baskets”. will include a certificate for either a ham or turkey with all the fixings. A military ID will be need to be presented. Saturday, December 17th, from...
thevistapress.com
Last Week For Jingle Terrace Live At The Moonlight
Vista, CA –Jingle Terrace Live Light Show Experience December 14, 15, 16 5 pm – 9 pm – FREE!. December 15 offers a Makers Market with local artisans selling homemade merchandise – just in time for last-minute holiday shopping!. Enjoy a fantastic light show on the...
thevistapress.com
Gin ‘NTonix- Ring Ting Tingle-ing!
Come join us at the Mission Theater for a heart-warming family show to “wrap up” the holiday season. It’s a show filled with nostalgia that pays homage to a era of classic Christmas songs—all sung in immaculate harmonies!. Special pre-show performances by the ‘NVoice Studios Show...
