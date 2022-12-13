ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 16

Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say. One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend found guilty of second-degree murder. Updated: 1 hour...
Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
Christian Youth Stellar Awards program to honor BR-area youth

Eleven youths from different Baton Rouge-area churches will be honored at the inaugural Christian Youth Stellar Awards Program and Silent Auction set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. The guest speaker will be Ted James, a former Louisiana state representative and current Region VI administrator...
YOUR HEALTH: Get up and get moving! Repairing ankle fractures faster

Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say. One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Woman suspected of poisoning her boyfriend found guilty of second-degree murder.
Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows the moment a tornado touched down in New Iberia on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Take a look at some of the damage caused by severe weather on Dec. 14. Deon Guillory shows photos and videos of damage across Louisiana left behind after severe weather passed through the state. Police...
New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
