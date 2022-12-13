AL KHOR, Qatar — This is how it had to be. For Lionel Messi to have it all — the win, the story, the fairytale, the ultimate stamp of immortality — this is the one. This is the game, the World Cup final Sunday (coverage starts at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). And this is the right opponent, reigning champion France, and there's no valid argument to be made otherwise.

2 DAYS AGO