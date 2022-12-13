Read full article on original website
Argentina should get physical with stylish Antoine Griezmann to shut down France
All the focus is on Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi but if Argentina want to win the World Cup final, the man they will need to stop is Antoine Griezmann. Mbappé has the No 10 on the back of his shirt but his teammate is playing the role to perfection.
World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. When France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team. Les Bleus could be the first winner of back-to-back titles for 60 years since Brazil did it 1958 and 1962. The 23-year-old Mbappé would become the youngest player with two World Cup wins since Pelé accomplished that feat at age 21.
Antoine Griezmann’s devilment gives France the edge when it matters
That blue wave just keeps on breaking. For the second time in five days at Al Bayt Stadium, France won a high‑stakes World Cup knockout game without at any stage being behind; without at any stage playing that well; and also without looking like they were ever seriously going to lose.
For Lionel Messi, France is perfect challenge as he chases immortality
AL KHOR, Qatar — This is how it had to be. For Lionel Messi to have it all — the win, the story, the fairytale, the ultimate stamp of immortality — this is the one. This is the game, the World Cup final Sunday (coverage starts at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). And this is the right opponent, reigning champion France, and there's no valid argument to be made otherwise.
How defending champs have fared in World Cup: France eyes history
Argentina is looking to win its first World Cup since 1986. Both nations have won the tournament twice. Here's a look at how past champions have fared throughout World Cup history:. Five teams have returned to the final after winning the World Cup in the previous edition of the tournament.
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
WATCH: Fran Kirby doubles Chelsea’s lead over Vllaznia, 2-0!
Another goal for Chelsea, this time from Fran Kirby who receives the ball on a free kick quickly taken by Jelena Cankovic near Vllaznia box to convert the easiest of chances. 2-0!
'Very unlikely' - Tony Mowbray distances Sunderland from two reported January targets
We can probably cross two names off the list of Sunderland transfer targets.
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
‘It’s been great for me’: Ollie Pope relishing England’s switch in mentality
England’s No 3 – and stand-in keeper – has praised Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, saying ‘I’ve stopped fearing getting out’
Cricket-White-ball juggernaut England redefining test cricket too
NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - England won the T20 World Cup in Australia to firmly establish themselves as the best white-ball team of the era and set out to revolutionise test cricket with an equally bold approach to the longest format of the game.
England take 2-0 series lead over West Indies with win in second T20
England eclipsed West Indies by 16 runs to go 2-0 up in their five-match T20I series in Barbados. The tourists started with intent having chosen to bat first, but after a few quick wickets, a strong 40-partnership between Sophia Dunkley (43) and Maia Bouchier (24) was needed to settle the middle of their innings.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia-Morocco third-place match
Croatia and Morocco played to a scoreless draw in a Group F opening match at the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 22. The teams meet again Saturday, this time with the winner – and there will be a winner – taking home the third-place medal from Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
FIFA and UEFA did not breach EU laws in blocking European Super League, but proponents aren't for giving up
The decisions taken by soccer bodies FIFA and UEFA to block the European Super League (ESL) are in line with European Union (EU) competition laws, according to an EU Opinion issued on Thursday.
Sachin Tendulkar’s son scored a century in his first class debut
Sachin Tendulkar was the best cricketer of the modern era, a batting phenom capable of taking over games in a single inning and making a mockery of opposing bowlers. When he retired from international cricket in 2013 it gave the world a reprieve, but that break could soon be over.
