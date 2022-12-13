ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. When France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team. Les Bleus could be the first winner of back-to-back titles for 60 years since Brazil did it 1958 and 1962. The 23-year-old Mbappé would become the youngest player with two World Cup wins since Pelé accomplished that feat at age 21.
FOX Sports

For Lionel Messi, France is perfect challenge as he chases immortality

AL KHOR, Qatar — This is how it had to be. For Lionel Messi to have it all — the win, the story, the fairytale, the ultimate stamp of immortality — this is the one. This is the game, the World Cup final Sunday (coverage starts at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). And this is the right opponent, reigning champion France, and there's no valid argument to be made otherwise.
FOX Sports

How defending champs have fared in World Cup: France eyes history

Argentina is looking to win its first World Cup since 1986. Both nations have won the tournament twice. Here's a look at how past champions have fared throughout World Cup history:. Five teams have returned to the final after winning the World Cup in the previous edition of the tournament.
The Guardian

England take 2-0 series lead over West Indies with win in second T20

England eclipsed West Indies by 16 runs to go 2-0 up in their five-match T20I series in Barbados. The tourists started with intent having chosen to bat first, but after a few quick wickets, a strong 40-partnership between Sophia Dunkley (43) and Maia Bouchier (24) was needed to settle the middle of their innings.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia-Morocco third-place match

Croatia and Morocco played to a scoreless draw in a Group F opening match at the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 22. The teams meet again Saturday, this time with the winner – and there will be a winner – taking home the third-place medal from Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
SB Nation

Sachin Tendulkar’s son scored a century in his first class debut

Sachin Tendulkar was the best cricketer of the modern era, a batting phenom capable of taking over games in a single inning and making a mockery of opposing bowlers. When he retired from international cricket in 2013 it gave the world a reprieve, but that break could soon be over.

Comments / 0

