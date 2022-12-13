ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

COVID-19 tests recalled over false negatives

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuyKX_0jgvnIww00

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Several production lots of COVID-19 tests are being recalled because there is an increased chance they may give false negative results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves around 11,102 Detect COVID-19 Tests. The tests were shipped to customers from Jul 26, 2022, through Aug. 26, 2022.

Detect Inc. says that while they have not received any reports of false positives, it is recalling the tests out of an abundance of caution.

Lot Number Use By Date Number of Tests Shipped

HB2641/1/20237,382

HY2631/1/20231,800

HY2641/1/20231,920

The lot numbers can be found on the side of the test box along with the use-by date. The following products are subject to recall:

Anyone with the recalled COVID-19 tests should throw them away and contact Detect Inc. for a full refund. The company said if a person tries to use the recalled tests in the company’s app, they will be alerted about the recall.

Anyone with questions can contact Detect Inc. at (855) 322 3692 or email the company at support@detect.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job

FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
FLORESVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases most recent COVID-19 report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card this week, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the Dec. 15 COVID-19 Report Card, 42 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pelosi swats away question about serving full term: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday swatted away a question about whether she would serve her full, two-year term in the next Congress as the longtime Democratic leader prepares to step down from the caucus’s top brass next month. “What is this? What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that,” Pelosi said […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Judge releases ‘findings of fact and conclusions of law’ in Civic Center lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed late Wednesday in the 320th District Court of Potter County, retired Judge William Sowder filed his “findings of fact and conclusions of law” after his final judgment in the litigation surrounding the funding of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex project. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Brief light flurries for northwest counties

Good afternoon, everyone! We are seeing another below seasonal day in the Panhandle. Our temps in the area for this afternoon will be in the low 40’s. We will be expecting light winds and some sunshine with those below seasonal temps. We are expecting scattered light flurries in our northwest counties of our viewing area […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy