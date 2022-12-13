ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Comments / 2

xForsakeNxSouLx
2d ago

step 1) figure out who is bullying the kid (home or school) step 2) punish the person/people doing it step 3) get the child into therapy to find healthy ways to express anger, cope, and help with bullying.

Reply
2
Related
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student detained after making threat to “shoot up” Georgetown County school: deputies

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was detained Tuesday morning for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Georgetown County school. Authorities said a school resource officer at Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was alerted after students and a teacher heard an eighth-grader make the threat. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a weapon was not […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'I have a bomb': Suspect in West Ashley bank robbery arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of robbing a bank in West Ashley on Friday is now in custody. Laval Hazel, 36, is charged with entering bank with intent to steal. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday evening and given a $150,000 bond. On...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman arrested with gun at Baptist Hill basketball game: CCSO

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman was arrested Tuesday evening after bringing a firearm to a basketball game on the Baptist Hill Middle/High School campus, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Dana Washington, 34, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center shortly after midnight on Wednesday on...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Mount Pleasant PD holds annual Shop with a Cop event

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Another round of sirens from a group of police vehicles ringing in something good for the holiday season here in the Lowcountry. “And he was ready for Shop with A Cop today,” one mom tells us. The woman says her son Ishmael got...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead following a head-on collision between a car and tractor trailer in Williamsburg County Friday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a four-door Hyundai was traveling northbound on SC-41 near SC-51 when, at around 11 a.m., the driver crossed the center line and struck an oncoming tractor trailer.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy