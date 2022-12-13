"I'm just in awe" — Steve Kerr on Toni Kukoc's gluttonous pre-game meal

Steve Kerr's story about Toni Kukoc will remind you of Luka Doncic's rumored pre-game nutrition.

Toni Kukoc and Steve Kerr © Anne Ryan - USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As the NBA grows globally, more cultural exchanges occur in the locker room. Players get to see how other nationalities understand the game and how they behave in their everyday lives. This was what Steve Kerr experienced during his stint with the Chicago Bulls . In particular, he saw first-hand what Croatian basketball legend Toni Kukoc did before a game.

Monster meal

Kerr shared a story of a pre-game adventure with Toni Kukoc. The Croatian had just arrived in the US, so Kerr tried to get to know him more by inviting him for a quick snack. Little did Kerr know he would be in for a wild surprise.

" But I'll tell you a quick story about Toni Kukoc when he came over to the NBA. In the first game of the season, I asked him if he wanted to go grab a bite to eat. It's about three o'clock in the afternoon, four hours before the game. He orders this feast—salad, appetizer, huge plate of pasta, chicken, glass of red wine, a dessert like tiramisu and then he follows it up with an espresso. And I'm just in awe,” Kerr said.

" I'm like, 'Toni, this is your pre-game meal?' " Kerr continued. " He goes, 'In Europe, we eat a lot, we drink a little wine, we have espresso, we go back to hotel, take big sh*t and then we go [play],’ ” Kerr said.

Kukoc’s pre-game ritual seemed to have worked wonders. There are no reports of the Croatian barfing all over the Bulls' hardcourt. There are "only" three titles to Kukoc’s name and a Sixth Man of the Year award.

Luka Doncic’s pre-game rituals

For young NBA fans who weren’t born during Kukoc’s time, his behavior reminds us of Luka Doncic ’s rumored pre-game antics. During their playoff duel against the Golden State Warriors , a photo of Doncic drinking beer with Boban Marjanovic circulated all over the internet. Was he getting buzzed before one of the biggest games of his career? The Mavs quickly clarified that the photo was old.

This wasn’t the only rumor that popped up this year. Before Slovenia’s World Cup qualifier against Germany in August, Doncic was reportedly seen smoking cigarettes and drinking a Coke.

These haven’t been proven. And unless the Dallas Mavericks PR machine messes up, we’ll likely never see a photo of Doncic puffing on a cigarette or chugging an ice-cold beer. Nevertheless, Donic’s antics will be added to the growing lore of European basketball players and their rather interesting behavior before a big game.