Suspect rearrested in grisly south Reno murder years after release from jail
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After spending four years as a free man, Robert Paul Eikelberger is back behind bars facing open murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Sierra Ceccarelli in December 2016. Eikelberger was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Reno Police officers after a...
Reno man charged with multiple counts of arson after setting house, car on fire
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is behind bars charged with multiple arson-related crimes after allegedly setting a house and car on fire. Victor Andrade, 30, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and charged with first-degree and third-degree arson. Investigators determined Andrade set fire...
Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was found guilty of second-degree murder in a road rage incident from 2021. 20-year-old Isaiah Alexander Norwood was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within a populated area. The jury’s verdicts followed a 6-day trial in Washoe County District Court.
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
Man arrested for shooting near Sparks Marina also suspect in armed robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who was arrested for a shooting near Sparks Marina that sent another man to the hospital is also a suspect in an armed robbery, police say. The armed robbery occurred at the Extra Mile Chevron at 1600 Victorian Ave....
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Military Road in Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Lemmon Valley on Wednesday morning. Investigators said a car was traveling southbound on Military Road when they struck a pedestrian near the 8800 block of Military Road. The driver stayed...
Community invited to meet Reno police chief finalists Thursday night
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The community is invited to meet the two finalists who are vying to become the city of Reno's next chief of police. A meet and greet event is set for Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center.
Reno SPCA adoption fees waived for several hours on Saturday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Looking for a furry friend to join your family this holiday season?. The Reno SPCA's adoption fees will be waived for several hours on Saturday for those looking for a new pet all thanks to Lithia Subaru. Fees will be waived...
Dilworth Middle School teacher plans to press charges against student who assaulted her
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dilworth Middle School teacher who was assaulted by a student Thursday plans to press charges, she told News 4-Fox 11 exclusively on Friday. The teacher, who asked to be identified by her first name Lauren, said she suffered injuries to...
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
House damaged, none injured after late night fire in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house was damaged and no one was injured after a fire shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Sparks Fire Department (SFD). At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, SFD crews responded to multiple calls of a house on fire at the 100 block of East I St. in Sparks.
One hospitalized after abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation from an abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley Thursday evening, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) said. At approximately 4:20 p.m., they responded to a report of a structure fire at...
Future Leaders on Fox 11: Meet Shaw Middle School's Payton Klein
RENO, Nev. (KRXI) — The Washoe County School District is honoring a student each month who goes above and beyond. For our December edition of Future Leaders on Fox 11 — we introduce you to Payton Klein of Shaw Middle School. Her teachers and peers said she's the...
Governor-elect Lombardo to host State of the State address on Jan. 23
Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo will host his first State of the State address alongside legislative leadership in Carson City on January 23. The address will be held in the Nevada Assembly Chambers inside the statehouse. “I look forward to delivering my first State of the State address to the Nevada...
Season of Giving: The Community Food Pantry
Over the course of three weeks, News 4-Fox 11 are highlighting different nonprofits across our community and showing you how you can give back this holiday season. The Community Food Pantry provides food to those in need across the Reno-Sparks area. Twice a week, they offer and families once a...
Liver transplant recipient, WCSD high school student to be featured at Rose Parade
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Donor Network West and Washoe County School District celebrated Sparks local, Lavender McKillip, ahead of her Rose Parade participation in January. After noticing issues with her growth at age seven, McKillip underwent years of testing and eventually received an autoimmune hepatitis...
