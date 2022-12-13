ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage incident

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was found guilty of second-degree murder in a road rage incident from 2021. 20-year-old Isaiah Alexander Norwood was found guilty on one count of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within a populated area. The jury’s verdicts followed a 6-day trial in Washoe County District Court.
Reno SPCA adoption fees waived for several hours on Saturday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Looking for a furry friend to join your family this holiday season?. The Reno SPCA's adoption fees will be waived for several hours on Saturday for those looking for a new pet all thanks to Lithia Subaru. Fees will be waived...
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
House damaged, none injured after late night fire in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house was damaged and no one was injured after a fire shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Sparks Fire Department (SFD). At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, SFD crews responded to multiple calls of a house on fire at the 100 block of East I St. in Sparks.
Future Leaders on Fox 11: Meet Shaw Middle School's Payton Klein

RENO, Nev. (KRXI) — The Washoe County School District is honoring a student each month who goes above and beyond. For our December edition of Future Leaders on Fox 11 — we introduce you to Payton Klein of Shaw Middle School. Her teachers and peers said she's the...
Governor-elect Lombardo to host State of the State address on Jan. 23

Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo will host his first State of the State address alongside legislative leadership in Carson City on January 23. The address will be held in the Nevada Assembly Chambers inside the statehouse. “I look forward to delivering my first State of the State address to the Nevada...
Season of Giving: The Community Food Pantry

Over the course of three weeks, News 4-Fox 11 are highlighting different nonprofits across our community and showing you how you can give back this holiday season. The Community Food Pantry provides food to those in need across the Reno-Sparks area. Twice a week, they offer and families once a...
