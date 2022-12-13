ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claire Foy on the Righteous, Proportional Rage Behind ‘Women Talking': ‘We Don’t Believe We Have a Right to Imagine a Better World’ (Video)

Power Women Summit 2022: The award-winning actress reflects on the impact of her new feature with filmmaker Sarah Polley. Having already won acclaim and a slew of awards (two Emmys, two SAG awards, a Golden Globe and a Broadcasting Press Guild award) for her breakout turn as Queen Elizabeth II on the first two seasons of “The Crown,” Claire Foy is earning some of the best reviews of her career (and some Oscar buzz) for her key supporting turn in Sarah Polley’s awards-season favorite “Women Talking.”
Can Dark Horses Survive Under the Oscars’ New International Voting System?

There are lots of questions surrounding the Oscars shortlist voting that has now concluded in seven different categories, and will take place in sound, visual effects and makeup on Saturday. For instance: Can Diane Warren remain in the race for another Best Original Song nomination for a song from a movie that almost nobody has seen, “Tell It Like a Woman?” How many showbiz documentaries can advance to that shortlist? Will the insanely over-the-top visual effects of “RRR” make it the first Indian film to advance in that race?
‘The Recruit’ Review: Noah Centineo Proves He’s a Leading Man in Charming Netflix Thriller

If anyone had any doubts about the power of Noah Centineo, Netflix’s “The Recruit” will put those to rest. The actor had a brief stint as the internet’s boyfriend when he starred as Peter Kazinsky in Netflix’s “To All the Boys” franchise, and recently appeared as a superhero in the Justice Society of America in “Black Adam,” but now, he gets the chance to prove that he’s a true leading man. In fact, he’s so charming in “The Recruit” that his charm is all the show really needs to be entertaining. Is this really what lawyers do at the CIA? I have no idea, and it kind of doesn’t matter. This show isn’t really about lawyers.
