Read full article on original website
Related
Sofia Carson and Diane Warren Take the Stage at the 2022 Power Women Summit to Perform Their Award-Winning Song ‘Applause’ (Video)
Pat yourself on the back because somehow you found the faith to make it through another day, Carson said during the performance
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Claire Foy on the Righteous, Proportional Rage Behind ‘Women Talking': ‘We Don’t Believe We Have a Right to Imagine a Better World’ (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: The award-winning actress reflects on the impact of her new feature with filmmaker Sarah Polley. Having already won acclaim and a slew of awards (two Emmys, two SAG awards, a Golden Globe and a Broadcasting Press Guild award) for her breakout turn as Queen Elizabeth II on the first two seasons of “The Crown,” Claire Foy is earning some of the best reviews of her career (and some Oscar buzz) for her key supporting turn in Sarah Polley’s awards-season favorite “Women Talking.”
Fallon Suspects Trump Is Proud of Ivanka for Abandoning Him: ‘The Student Has Become the Master’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon doesn’t think Trump is mad that his daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, have cut ties with him. In fact, the host of “The Tonight Show” suspects that the twice impeached former president is proud. On Sunday, Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, told MSNBC that...
Can Dark Horses Survive Under the Oscars’ New International Voting System?
There are lots of questions surrounding the Oscars shortlist voting that has now concluded in seven different categories, and will take place in sound, visual effects and makeup on Saturday. For instance: Can Diane Warren remain in the race for another Best Original Song nomination for a song from a movie that almost nobody has seen, “Tell It Like a Woman?” How many showbiz documentaries can advance to that shortlist? Will the insanely over-the-top visual effects of “RRR” make it the first Indian film to advance in that race?
‘The Janes’ Co-Director Describes How the Film ‘Sounds the Alarm’ for Abortion Rights
Power Women Summit 2022: Emma Pildes was joined onstage by original "Jane" Judith Arcana and abortion clinic owner DeShawn Taylor M.D.
Kimmel Celebrates Signing of Respect for Marriage Act: ‘Even the Partisanship Was Bi’ (Video)
Kimmel is thrilled about bill signed by Joe Biden that protects same-sex marriage
Hollywood’s Female Execs on Overcoming Imposter Syndrome and Breaking Into the C-Suite (Video)
Power Women Summit 2022: Leaders at Paramount, Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Discovery discuss building the pipeline for women in entertainment
‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Look at Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Flick Finds Margot Robbie Living in a Material World (Video)
Gerwig co-wrote and directs the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken
‘House of the Dragon’ EP on Bringing a Female Perspective to the Show’s Graphic Depiction of Childbirth: ‘This Could Be the Day You Die’
Power Women Summit 2022: Sara Hess says she wanted to upend the conventional birthing scenes seen on TV
Iranian Activist Masih Alinejad Calls on World to ‘Take to the Streets and Show Your Solidarity’
Power Women Summit: "This is the time for an international women's march for the woman of Iran and Afghanistan," Alinejad said while accepting the Global Impact Award
Raina Falcon Promoted to SVP of Communications at HBO and HBO Max Content
She replaces Karen Jones, who wrapped her 23-year tenure at the company earlier this year
‘The Recruit’ Review: Noah Centineo Proves He’s a Leading Man in Charming Netflix Thriller
If anyone had any doubts about the power of Noah Centineo, Netflix’s “The Recruit” will put those to rest. The actor had a brief stint as the internet’s boyfriend when he starred as Peter Kazinsky in Netflix’s “To All the Boys” franchise, and recently appeared as a superhero in the Justice Society of America in “Black Adam,” but now, he gets the chance to prove that he’s a true leading man. In fact, he’s so charming in “The Recruit” that his charm is all the show really needs to be entertaining. Is this really what lawyers do at the CIA? I have no idea, and it kind of doesn’t matter. This show isn’t really about lawyers.
Tyler Perry to Write, Produce and Direct WWII Film ‘Six Triple Eight’ at Netflix￼
Film is based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0