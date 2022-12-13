ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Man Jumps Into Icy River to Save Woman Attempting Suicide at the Same Spot Where he First Dated His Wife

A Utah man’s heroic decision to jump into a freezing river has saved a woman after she attempted to end her life on the morning of November 12. Dane Entze and his wife were returning from a weekend getaway to celebrate their anniversary. They were crossing John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls, Idaho—the very spot where the couple had their first date—when they came upon the scene of what would be another “life-altering moment”.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Base jumper seen crashing into cliff in frightening video

A base jumper in Utah is being treated for serious injuries after slamming into the side of a cliff in Moab and getting his parachute stuck in the rocks. Rescue crews were able to reach him after he was left dangling more than 100 feet above ground for about an hour.Dec. 2, 2022.
MOAB, UT

