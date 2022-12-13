ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Citrus lifts up county title

INVERNESS — Behind 12 individual champions, the Citrus girls weightlifting team rolled to the Citrus County Championships team title on Thursday night at home. The Hurricanes rolled up 108 team points, followed by Lecanto with 69 and Crystal River with 43.
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Pasco County Woman Walks Out Of 7-Eleven A Millionaire

Congratulations to Doreen Augustyn of Holiday Florida! She just won $1,000 a week from the CASH4LIFE drawing. Florida Lottery officials say Augustyn purchased the winning quick pick ticket at the 7-Eleven on US Highway 19 in Holiday. The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. She has chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million. The prize was won from a drawing that was held on August 20th. According to the Florida Lottery, the CASH4LIFE game offers two lifetime prizes. Players have the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. CASH4LIFE drawings are held everyday at 9 p.m.
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital caregivers collected and donated food to the Lealman and Asian Neighborhood Family Center for the holidays. Each year, Northside Hospital donates food items to help the center with their holiday food supplies and supports the center with school supplies for their after-school programs.
Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center

Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
Dragged into political wars: Polk performers say they don't present danger to children

You didn’t have to be a regular viewer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or “Legendary” to see drag queens appearing on TV over the past year. Though drag shows have been around for centuries, the gender-switching performances have been thrust anew into political and cultural battles over the past two years or so. The national controversy took on a local dimension when a group of neo-Nazis recently came to Lakeland to protest an event that included drag performances.
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays

St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL

Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
