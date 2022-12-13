Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus lifts up county title
INVERNESS — Behind 12 individual champions, the Citrus girls weightlifting team rolled to the Citrus County Championships team title on Thursday night at home. The Hurricanes rolled up 108 team points, followed by Lecanto with 69 and Crystal River with 43.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke Set to Open in Wesley Chapel/Lutz Next Year
The company, which currently operates four locations across Florida, broke ground on the new site earlier this year, followed by new construction plan reviews that were approved by the city earlier this month.
Tampa Bay teen makes miraculous recovery after being hit by boat's propeller.
A Tampa Bay Area teen is on the mend after a scary boating accident this summer. Now six months later, he’s defying the odds.
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
floridapolitics.com
Clearwater becomes 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2040
The City Council unanimously passed a resolution that also emphasizes equity. Clearwater has become the 13th Florida city to commit to 100% clean and renewable energy in its city operations by 2040 and citywide by 2050, with unanimous City Council approval of a resolution stating its goals. “Our city staff...
WATCH: Sneaky bear steals Chick-Fil-A dinner from Florida home
A man in Seminole County, Florida caught a sneaky black bear on camera stealing his Chick-Fil-A dinner right off his front porch.
wild941.com
Pasco County Woman Walks Out Of 7-Eleven A Millionaire
Congratulations to Doreen Augustyn of Holiday Florida! She just won $1,000 a week from the CASH4LIFE drawing. Florida Lottery officials say Augustyn purchased the winning quick pick ticket at the 7-Eleven on US Highway 19 in Holiday. The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. She has chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million. The prize was won from a drawing that was held on August 20th. According to the Florida Lottery, the CASH4LIFE game offers two lifetime prizes. Players have the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. CASH4LIFE drawings are held everyday at 9 p.m.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital caregivers collected and donated food to the Lealman and Asian Neighborhood Family Center for the holidays. Each year, Northside Hospital donates food items to help the center with their holiday food supplies and supports the center with school supplies for their after-school programs.
Sheriff Grady Judd ’50 years of service’ bobblehead sells out in hours
On Friday morning, the news came out that the new “50 years of service” bobblehead was on sale, just over a week before Christmas. It was available at six locations across the county.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center
Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
Florida mother dies following plastic surgery, doctor was ‘unqualified’ to give anesthesia
A young Florida mother has died after undergoing plastic surgery.
Marconews.com
Dragged into political wars: Polk performers say they don't present danger to children
You didn’t have to be a regular viewer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or “Legendary” to see drag queens appearing on TV over the past year. Though drag shows have been around for centuries, the gender-switching performances have been thrust anew into political and cultural battles over the past two years or so. The national controversy took on a local dimension when a group of neo-Nazis recently came to Lakeland to protest an event that included drag performances.
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays
St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
South Tampa and Wesley Chapel homes have some of the worst carbon footprints in Tampa Bay, says new report
On the flip side, Tampa Bay's more densely populated neighborhoods scored very well.
Possible Hillsborough school boundary changes could affect thousands of students
The Hillsborough County school district may close up to seven schools if it changes its school attendance boundaries.
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
fox13news.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to open the Let Us Do Good Village in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A year after breaking ground in Land O'Lakes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will return to the property on Saturday, December 17, for a ribbon cutting and home dedication at the Let Us Do Good Village. It's a first-of-its-kind community that will provide mortgage-free homes to...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
