The end of the year is a time for traditions that affirm social and spiritual priorities, and one of Chicago’s most enduring annual rituals comes from its music community. Since 1990, local percussionists Hamid Drake and Michael Zerang have convened at Links Hall to perform a concert that celebrates the season but doesn’t align with any single faith. Each year on the winter solstice, the duo and their audience gather before sunrise in a space lit only by candles. Drawing upon their knowledge of world drumming traditions as well as from the improvised music that they perform in other settings, Drake and Zerang play until sunlight streams in through the windows, and then pause for a moment of silence. With their frankly ceremonial aspects, the concerts acknowledge the cross-cultural significance of the end of the year, signaling farewells and renewal, but they also afford an opportunity to hear two of Chicago’s greatest percussionists sharing the essence of their art.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO