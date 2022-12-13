Read full article on original website
The ten best Chicago books of 2022
Has there ever been a better year for funny books about Chicago? Thanks to a pithy rap memoir, an absurdist satire of the mayor’s office, and a pair of comedic novels, 2022 offered Chicago readers a refreshing dose of literary laughs. Per usual, I’ve limited this list to books with a strong focus on the city itself, so you won’t see local author Jessamine Chan’s riveting The School for Good Mothers, since it’s set in Philadelphia, nor Jeff Deutsch’s fascinating In Praise of Good Bookstores, since it bounces all over the world. With that in mind, here are my ten favorite Chicago-focused books of 2022, including fiction, nonfiction, and poetry.
Local soul sensation Jo Ann Garrett disappeared from the biz in her 20s
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Sometimes the Secret History of Chicago Music reads like a novel, with an...
Percussionists Hamid Drake and Michael Zerang celebrate community, farewells, and renewals at their annual solstice concerts
The end of the year is a time for traditions that affirm social and spiritual priorities, and one of Chicago’s most enduring annual rituals comes from its music community. Since 1990, local percussionists Hamid Drake and Michael Zerang have convened at Links Hall to perform a concert that celebrates the season but doesn’t align with any single faith. Each year on the winter solstice, the duo and their audience gather before sunrise in a space lit only by candles. Drawing upon their knowledge of world drumming traditions as well as from the improvised music that they perform in other settings, Drake and Zerang play until sunlight streams in through the windows, and then pause for a moment of silence. With their frankly ceremonial aspects, the concerts acknowledge the cross-cultural significance of the end of the year, signaling farewells and renewal, but they also afford an opportunity to hear two of Chicago’s greatest percussionists sharing the essence of their art.
‘Ground Floor,’ movie trivia, and more
Since 2010, the Hyde Park Art Center (5020 S. Cornell) has hosted “Ground Floor,” a biennial exhibition featuring work by “Chicago’s most promising emerging talent.” The show is assembled by an esteemed panel of judges including curators, educators, and artists, and it features work from artists who’ve graduated from one of Chicago’s five MFA programs in the past two years. If nothing else, “Ground Floor” is an excellent barometer of how artists are being trained in the city—and how they have been impacted by Chicago’s culture. The work allows us to see trends in materials and ideas, and wonder when and where might we see these trends pop up again. Hyde Park Art Center is free to visit and open today until 7 PM, but if you can’t make it on short notice, don’t worry. The exhibit is on view through March 5, 2023. Check out the center’s website to plan a time that works for you. (MC)
Tree lighting, seasonal shopping, no coast hip-hop, and more
’Tis the season for unbridled consumerism masking as some of us insisting that “gift giving is my love language!” While we can’t stop the avalanche of gifting that is already in motion (although Reverend Billy would disagree), we can encourage you to check out some local pop-up holiday markets and consider purchasing directly from Chicago artisans and small businesses. Here’s a few on tap today:
Saving Hanukkah
During the holiday season there are traditions all over the world. I hope that Strawdog’s Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins maintains its place as a Chicago seasonal perennial. Now in its fifth year, the show (an adaptation by ensemble member Michael Dailey of the beloved children’s book by Eric Kimmel) centers a ragtag troupe of nomadic performers. When their leader Hershel (Jordan Zelvin) persuades an innkeeper to trade food and shelter for a story they’ve never performed before, their wits are put to the test.
