ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Expanding Naloxone Access at Pharmacies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Nows) — This week, state officials and the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association discussed updates to the state’s Naloxone Standing Order. First signed in 2015, the Naloxone Standing Order provides first responders and members of the public with access to the opioid reverser. “Having naloxone on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Ellicott Police Patrol Involved In Car Accident Near I-86

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A Town of Ellicott Police officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a vehicle accident near Interstate-86 on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m. the police patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup truck as it was turning from Strunk Road to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp.
ELLICOTT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy