Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leak in full ahead of launch

We don’t expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to launch until early 2023, and a new specs leak tells us even more about this eagerly anticipated flagship. Talk of a 200MP camera has us seriously expecting the S23 Ultra to be one of the best camera phones on the market when it launches, especially if the first 200MP photo is anything to go by.

New information on the S23 Ultra’s specs has emerged from China’s TENAA certification agency via SamMobile . Similar to this FCC, this regulatory body has published the certification details of the upcoming flagship, some of which we anticipated while some have us scratching our heads.

Most of the specs match our expectations. The 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED panel found on the S22 Ultra returns but there is no word yet on the expected 2100 nits brightness that would give the S23 Ultra the brightest display ever . We will of course test it once we get hands-on.

Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked specs

Screen size 6.8-inch AMOLED (3,088×1,440) CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), 10MP telephoto (10x zoom) Front camera 12MP Battery size 5,000 mAh Size 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches Weight 8.2 ounces

Under the hood, it seems as though Samsung have included three CPU clusters, running at 3.36GHz, 2.8GHz, and 2GHz — this matches the specs of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from Qualcomm that other sources have predicted. A choice of 8GB and 12GB RAM allays one of our fears that 8GB would be the only available option. One element Samsung seems to be generous with is internal memory. TENAA’s figures suggest a 256GB minimum. The Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at 128GB.

The biggest discrepancies between industry rumors and these certification specs come when discussing the four cameras, not the 200MP main sensor but the two telephoto lenses. Previous sources have been certain that these two will be the 10MP sensors featured on the S22 Ultra. This new listing points to two 12MP zoom cameras, but as SamMobile notes the spec listing may say that resolution instead of 10MP because Samsung upscales to 12MP.

The S23 Ultra has also been touted as having a 5,000 mah battery like its predecessor, which we praised as having an excellent ability to hold a charge. The TENAA certification lists the S23 as less than this however, with a 4,855 mah capacity instead. This appears to be a downgrade but in reality, is just a quirk of how batteries are listed. We should expect the battery to match the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra .

Last but not least, the listing shows dimensions of 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm and a weight of 233g, which is just slightly taller and wider than the S22 Ultra (163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm).

Overall, the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks to be shaping up as a worthy successor to one of the best phones on the market. See our Samsung Galaxy S23 hub and Galaxy S23 Ultra page for all the latest rumors and leaks.

