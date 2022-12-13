Read full article on original website
Related
New York Lawmaker Proposes a Ban of TikTok! Will Your Device Lose the App?
The social media platform TikTok may be popular with most Americans, but it isn't nearly as popular with America's lawmakers. Since its release in 2016 and subsequent growth in 2017, TikTok has been the subject of numerous political battles, and numerous attempts have been made to ban it in the United States. It has remained legal, and heavily used, in the country, but anyone who follows the news cycle realizes that our use of the app may be on borrowed time.
No More TikTok? New Bill Would Ban App On NY State-Owned Phones
The TikTok debate has arrived in New York. With a new bipartisan bill proposed in US Congress would ban the video-streaming app from the country altogether, NY state politicians are trying to mirror preemptive bans that Utah and Alabama have already taken. The controversy over how our apps monitor and...
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
Say What? 17 of the Most Mispronounced Places in the Capital Region
We are lucky to live in the vast, beautiful upstate region of New York, more specifically known to us simply as the "Capital Region." But the reality is, that's about as simple as it gets. I've lived in this area my entire life, and the differences in our towns, cities,...
These Were The Capital Region’s 10 Most Read News Stories Of 2022
With 2023 days away, many are reflecting on the top stories of the year. 2022 continued the turbulent trend of the past few years. We saw the death of a beloved monarch, the Oscar's slap, the invasion of Ukraine, record breaking gas prices, Wordle, Tom Brady's retirement, unretirement, and divorce...
What Is New York State’s Best Signature Food? The Answer Will Surprise You!
What is the one food that is synonymous with the state of New York?. If asked what you thought the best signature food item in the state of New York is I am 99.9 percent sure one particular item would come to mind. A perfectly cooked New York-style pizza. And...
How Thoughtful! Google Says New Yorkers Want to Get This Christmas Gift Most
The holiday season is fully upon us, and as we get closer to Christmas and Hanukkah, most of us are in the middle of completing our holiday shopping. Shopping for the holidays is definitely a chore, and often a pricey chore at that, but is done out of love and brings joy and happiness to those people in your life with which you are closest. Whether you choose to give a physical gift, a gift card, money or an experience (tickets, hopefully), it's often the thought that counts in situations like these.
New York State Police Scam Warning! Get This Call? Hang Up
The holidays are a wonderful time of year. The people I have encountered while out and about seem to be happier, kinder and generally speaking in a better mood than other times of the year. Maybe it's the fresh blanket of snow or maybe it's the music and lights of Christmas that have New Yorkers in a giving spirit.
Buying Dogs and Cats From New York Stores Will Soon Be Banned
Are you considering purchasing a dog or a cat and giving the furry friend as a gift for the holidays? That sounds like a great idea but pretty soon you won't be able to buy a dog, cat or even a rabbit from a New York retail store. Today Governor...
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
Driving In New York With Your Hazard Lights On, Legal or Illegal?
Whether you have lived in New York State your entire life or you have lived through at least one winter here, you know we are going to get snow storms. As a matter of fact, by all accounts, we are expected to see snow falling on and off right through the weekend.
New York’s Ice Volcano Is A Truly Magical Winter Attraction
New York State is beautiful year round. Lake George and Saratoga Race Track in the Summer, the Adirondacks in the Fall, Hudson Valley in the spring and now that it's winter we can explore Ice Castles, hit the slopes and take pictures of our Ice Volcano!. Yes, New York has...
Everything You Need to Know About New York’s New Space Heater Law
Do you use a space heater? Have you started to rely on it to keep you and your family warm because oil and gas prices are still so high? There are safety measures that you should take whenever you use that space heater. There is a new law that will...
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!
We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
Say Goodbye To Brown Bags At All Walmart Stores In New York State
If you rely on bagging your items in a brown paper bag when you shop at Walmart, your days are numbered. Walmart will be getting rid of brown bags soon. New York State Banned Stores From Providing Plastic Bags. On March 1, 2020, the law went into effect that banned...
Liquor Stores Can Open And Sell Alcohol On Christmas Day In New York State
If your family drives you crazy enough to drink on Christmas Day, I've got some good news! Now, liquor stores in New York State can stay open on Christmas. Whether it's due to frustration or you just didn't plan properly and forgot to pick up some brandy for your mom's recipe for homemade eggnog, you may be able to make a run on Christmas.
Coldest Job in New York? Watch Forest Rangers Train for Ice Rescues
Some peoples biggest fear when it comes to winter is falling through ice on a lake. Whether it's a realistic fear or not, there are always crews ready to come to the recue if it does happen. It might make you wonder, how do you even train for something dangerous...
“Christmas Asteroid” Buzzing Earth This Weekend: How To See In NY
Like Santa Claus hurtling through the atmosphere to deliver presents, Earth is getting its own special holiday visitor moving at 13,220mph: the Christmas Asteroid. Now Upstate New York is getting its chance to view the asteroid over the weekend. First seen in 2015, the European Space Agency recently dubbed asteroid...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0