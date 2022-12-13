ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

New York Lawmaker Proposes a Ban of TikTok! Will Your Device Lose the App?

The social media platform TikTok may be popular with most Americans, but it isn't nearly as popular with America's lawmakers. Since its release in 2016 and subsequent growth in 2017, TikTok has been the subject of numerous political battles, and numerous attempts have been made to ban it in the United States. It has remained legal, and heavily used, in the country, but anyone who follows the news cycle realizes that our use of the app may be on borrowed time.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

How Thoughtful! Google Says New Yorkers Want to Get This Christmas Gift Most

The holiday season is fully upon us, and as we get closer to Christmas and Hanukkah, most of us are in the middle of completing our holiday shopping. Shopping for the holidays is definitely a chore, and often a pricey chore at that, but is done out of love and brings joy and happiness to those people in your life with which you are closest. Whether you choose to give a physical gift, a gift card, money or an experience (tickets, hopefully), it's often the thought that counts in situations like these.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 99.1

New York State Police Scam Warning! Get This Call? Hang Up

The holidays are a wonderful time of year. The people I have encountered while out and about seem to be happier, kinder and generally speaking in a better mood than other times of the year. Maybe it's the fresh blanket of snow or maybe it's the music and lights of Christmas that have New Yorkers in a giving spirit.
Hot 99.1

11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget

There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
Hot 99.1

18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!

We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
Hot 99.1

Liquor Stores Can Open And Sell Alcohol On Christmas Day In New York State

If your family drives you crazy enough to drink on Christmas Day, I've got some good news! Now, liquor stores in New York State can stay open on Christmas. Whether it's due to frustration or you just didn't plan properly and forgot to pick up some brandy for your mom's recipe for homemade eggnog, you may be able to make a run on Christmas.
Hot 99.1

“Christmas Asteroid” Buzzing Earth This Weekend: How To See In NY

Like Santa Claus hurtling through the atmosphere to deliver presents, Earth is getting its own special holiday visitor moving at 13,220mph: the Christmas Asteroid. Now Upstate New York is getting its chance to view the asteroid over the weekend. First seen in 2015, the European Space Agency recently dubbed asteroid...
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy