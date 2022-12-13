Entrepreneurship has always been viewed as a passionately independent, ambitious venture. Entrepreneurs often start from scratch, growing the foundations for their business. They have a passion and ambition for achieving their goals and living out their purpose. Working as a channel for growing businesses, the web is consistently creating and providing opportunities. Individuals can use social media as a platform to expand the horizon of their audience. Many entrepreneurs use online spaces to give light to their work, identity, and art. As social media broadens and builds across the globe, it serves as a window into entrepreneurial life. Entrepreneurs can share or broadcast with anyone giving them the potential to rise to celebrity status. Now, more people than ever are pursuing entrepreneurship. The pandemic’s influence on the economy and financial markets have made people rethink their personal and professional choices. The rise of social media has impacted and, transformed the modeling industry. The industry has a rich, diverse history with models like Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell becoming inspirational leaders in fashion, as well as numerous other sectors. Beyond the rise of model popularity in the 90s, the early internet era saw many models – like Chrissy Teagan and Karlie Kloss – transition from modeling to entrepreneurship. Working across various areas and with diverse communities, models continue to explore a range of ventures. Through social media, a large portion of the modeling community has scaled their business, and brand, over time. Ryan Schinman, chief executive of Platinum Rye, states that in modern society, models are “more savvy”. Schinman explains how If you built enough of a persona around yourself, you can do well.Yet, he also notes that the trick is, “the DNA of your brand has to match up with the product. Successful entrepreneurship as a model means having knowledge and expertise, in business and life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO