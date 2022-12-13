Whether it is the dread some have when the holiday season comes around or perhaps the hunger to see powerhouse actors like Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman do their thing, Denis Villeneuve's 2013 crime drama, Prisoners, has climbed its way to the top of Netflix's trending movie list. Written by Aaron Guzikowski and shot by the legendary Roger Deakins, the film tells the story of the abduction and subsequent search for two little girls, Anna and Joy, that go missing on Thanksgiving Day. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the lead detective on the case, Loki, whereas Hugh Jackman plays one of the girl's fathers, Keller Dover, who ultimately becomes an abductor himself. As the pressure of the story mounts, there is one image that is at the center of the investigation: a maze. The maze is used in the film as both a literal piece of evidence and a figurative device of story structure and character insight. After all, you don't make a movie called Prisoners without giving the characters something to be imprisoned in.

