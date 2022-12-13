Read full article on original website
Collider
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
Collider
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
Collider
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
Collider
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
Collider
Donald Glover to Star as 'Hypno-Hustler' in New Sony Spider-Man Film
Donald Glover has signed on to appear in a new Spider-Man cinematic adaptation, but it's probably not what fans would have imagined. The star of Atlanta is now attached to star in, and produce a feature which is set in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
Collider
How to Watch 'White Christmas' - Where to Stream the Holiday Classic
White Christmas, one of the all-time holiday classics, is essential viewing for a lot of people this time of year. And who can blame them? Not only does the 1954 film feature classic actors and singers like Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, but it also features that classic Irving Berlin song, “White Christmas."
Collider
From 'Looney Tunes' to 'Captain Planet': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced by Kath Soucie
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kath Soucie began her acting career on stage in New York City before transitioning to television. However, she felt restricted by on-camera acting, so she took a chance voicing some background characters in the animated show Rambo: The Force of Freedom. This would prove to be the beginning of a prolific career that would see her rise to one of the most well-known and highest-paid voice actors of the '80s and '90s.
Collider
‘Extraordinary’ Trailer Shows an Ordinary Woman in a World Full of Superpowers
In a world where everyone has a superpower of some sort, it is sure to be a weird experience when you are the only one without one. Family dinners are sure to make for awkward occasions, and this turns out to be Jen’s (Máiréad Tyers) fate. Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming British comedy series, Extraordinary, which will release all eight episodes on January 25 on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ for the rest of the world.
Collider
'Pirates of the Caribbean': Jerry Bruckheimer on Johnny Depp's Potential Return
The fate of Disney’s one of the biggest IP, Pirates of the Caribbean, has been fluctuating for a while now, partly because of its lead star Johnny Depp. The two questions that haunt the fans of the franchise are: is there a sixth part, and will it see the return of their favorite Captain Jack Sparrow? There had been a promising update about a female-led movie in the works but to no avail. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer finally has a positive response.
Collider
'Fantastic Four': John Krasinski on Whether He'd Play Reed Richards Again
It’s a huge moment for the audience when their fan-casting turns up on the screen. One such moment came with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when actor John Krasinski was introduced as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, of Earth 838 as a part of the Illuminati. Now with a Fantastic Four movie officially set for 2025, fans are still half-heartedly hoping Krasinski can again turn up as a variant of himself. In a recent conversation with The Wrap, the actor addressed the fans’ expectations as well as spoke of his experience on the Marvel movie set.
Collider
Johnny Depp Reprises Jack Sparrow Role in Make-A-Wish Video
Johnny Depp has taken to the high seas as Captain Jack Sparrow once more, and it's for the most heartwarming of causes. Depp tied on the bootstraps once more, reprising his most famous character, to film a video message for a young fan as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Depp...
Collider
'Scream': Kevin Williamson Confirms Matthew Lillard’s Stu Is Dead
Despite the Scream franchise’s body count, there’s one character that fans haven’t been able to put to rest. Fortunately, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff went straight to the source to mine for solid answers to theories that have been circulating since 1997. While talking with Scream’s original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, we discovered the true fate of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Saved Its Most Surprising Twist for the Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. So here's a fun fact: Prior to Sunday night's Season 2 finale of The White Lotus, I had already written 700-plus words of an article that, in part, argued why the show shouldn't bring back Jennifer Coolidge for yet another go-round in Season 3, even though it could. I had built an entire argument about how the material Coolidge has been given this season wasn't quite as thematically compelling as what she had to work with in Season 1 and how continuing to feature her character, privileged but ditzy socialite Tanya, season after season could unfortunately end up diluting a character we loved early on. It was, if I don't mind saying, a rock-solid thesis based on the notion that Tanya was in play for Season 3. And then White Lotus creator Mike White had to go and ruin the whole thing by killing off Tanya in the show's finale. Something tells me he's not terribly concerned about my wasted work.
Collider
What’s With the Maze in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Prisoners’?
Whether it is the dread some have when the holiday season comes around or perhaps the hunger to see powerhouse actors like Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman do their thing, Denis Villeneuve's 2013 crime drama, Prisoners, has climbed its way to the top of Netflix's trending movie list. Written by Aaron Guzikowski and shot by the legendary Roger Deakins, the film tells the story of the abduction and subsequent search for two little girls, Anna and Joy, that go missing on Thanksgiving Day. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the lead detective on the case, Loki, whereas Hugh Jackman plays one of the girl's fathers, Keller Dover, who ultimately becomes an abductor himself. As the pressure of the story mounts, there is one image that is at the center of the investigation: a maze. The maze is used in the film as both a literal piece of evidence and a figurative device of story structure and character insight. After all, you don't make a movie called Prisoners without giving the characters something to be imprisoned in.
Collider
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3': James Gunn on Adam Warlock's MCU Debut
James Gunn is very busy charting out and executing a 10-year plan for DC Studios, in his new role as co-CEO with Peter Safran. However, his work with Marvel Studios isn’t finished yet! After the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hilariously warmed our hearts, now is the time to anticipate Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The upcoming feature will mark the end of the road for our favorite band of cosmic misfits as we know them as well as for Gunn, who’ll be highly invested in his new role. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director spoke about introducing Adam Warlock and finishing Rocket’s arc, as well as giving us a look at Gamora and Peter from the upcoming feature.
Collider
'The Witcher': Henry Cavill's Departure Addressed by Netflix Exec
Back in October, Netflix officially announced that a fourth season of The Witcher is on the way ahead of the release of Season 3 next year, but it won't be the same Geralt that we're used to. The news of Henry Cavill's departure from the show, around the same time he announced his return to the role of Superman — which backfired somewhat — was followed by the news that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over his sword and medallion for the show going forward.
Collider
Tanya's Best Scenes in Both Seasons of 'The White Lotus' Mirror Each Other
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White LotusIn the past few years, we’ve seen many popular miniseries thought to be single, standalone projects get extended for additional seasons as a result of overwhelming audience enthusiasm. The cast of Big Little Lies returned for a second season, and shows like Fargo and True Detective embraced the anthology format. The White Lotus offers somewhat of a middle ground between these two approaches. While the majority of the Season 2 cast is new, there is some connective tissue to the events of the first season thanks to the reintroduction of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries).
