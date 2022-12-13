ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27

OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
TIONESTA, PA
Daily Voice

One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm

One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
CLIFTON, NJ
butlerradio.com

Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car

State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
BUTLER, PA
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash

LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Man Allegedly Steals $3,000 & Gun from Father in Rockland Township

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Allegheny County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,000.00 and a gun from his father’s Rockland Township residence. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Richard Glenn McKinney, of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 12.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home

A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
CLIFTON, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley

At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Three Allegedly Busted With A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents face a slew of charges after they were allegedly busted with a stolen vehicle on the city’s southside. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel McKay and passengers, 23-year-old Camille Lopez and 38-year-old Bart Bartlett were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Major Machinery Stolen in Orange County, Police Need Your Help

Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the police. It always seems like there is a lot of theft this time of year and it's a real shame because it's supposed to be about the season of giving and joy. A recent crime was committed in the Hudson Valley and it resulted in stolen property. One local police department is trying to help solve the crime and are looking for some assistance.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

