explore venango
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm
One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
butlerradio.com
Woman Facing DUI Charges After Accident With Child In Car
State police say a woman is facing DUI charges after an accident sent a young child to the hospital. The crash happened this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Country Club Road in Franklin Township. Police say 24-year-old Hannah Schoeffel of Butler lost control of the vehicle and it ended...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
explore venango
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
Driver kills pedestrian in Suffolk County hit-and-run; police release surveillance video of suspect
Robert Twiford parked his car at exit 60 on the eastbound ramp of the Long Island Expressway. He got out of his vehicle and was hit by an another car, officials said.
explore venango
Man Allegedly Steals $3,000 & Gun from Father in Rockland Township
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Allegheny County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,000.00 and a gun from his father’s Rockland Township residence. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Richard Glenn McKinney, of Natrona Heights, Allegheny County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on December 12.
Car crashes into a garage in Youngstown
Officers and firefighters were called to a home at West Myrtle Avenue and Edwards Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Police begin checkpoint in Coram to help locate driver in fatal hit-and-run
Police set up an informational checkpoint to try and get new information from the public.
Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home
A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
rocklanddaily.com
Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley
At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stealing Water Services at Cornplanter Township Residence
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged for allegedly stealing water services in Cornplanter Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Kenneth D. Lawson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, December 9.
Missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County found dead near home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County was found dead near his home, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jack Podner was last contacted at his home on state Route 168 in Washington Township on or about Dec. 16, according to police. State police said there’s no...
Fire Blazes Through 3-Story Home In Rye While Firefighters Comb It For Residents
A residence in Westchester County is heavily damaged after flames ripped through it. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters in Rye responded to a house fire in the area of Grapal Street, according to the Rye Fire Department. Upon arriving, firefighters saw heavy smoke pouring out of...
Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley
First Energy said that the cause of the outages in Mercer County is under investigation.
Check Fraud In Westchester Under Investigation By Police
A police department in Westchester County is giving residents tips to avoid having their mail stolen in light of numerous incidents of check fraud. The White Plains Police Department is warning residents that checks can be stolen from both personal and US Postal mailboxes and altered, similar …
explore venango
State Police Calls: Suspect Delivers Stolen Gloves to Franklin Police Barracks
VENANGO/MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft that occurred at Dunham’s Sports on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Monday, December 12, the incident...
Report: Man charged after four-wheeler joyride in Austintown
Police were called to the intersection of State Route 46 and New Road in Austintown for an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed.
wnynewsnow.com
Three Allegedly Busted With A Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Three Jamestown residents face a slew of charges after they were allegedly busted with a stolen vehicle on the city’s southside. The driver, 29-year-old Daniel McKay and passengers, 23-year-old Camille Lopez and 38-year-old Bart Bartlett were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School.
Major Machinery Stolen in Orange County, Police Need Your Help
Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the police. It always seems like there is a lot of theft this time of year and it's a real shame because it's supposed to be about the season of giving and joy. A recent crime was committed in the Hudson Valley and it resulted in stolen property. One local police department is trying to help solve the crime and are looking for some assistance.
