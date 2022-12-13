NBA Rebrands MVP Award After Michael Jordan With Insanely Precise Details

The trophy's details and dimensions pay homage to the GOAT and his accomplishments.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has always retained his status as the GOAT. Now, the NBA has found a new way to further cement his legacy. The league announced a slew of changes to its trophies, and the NBA MVP award will now be called “The Michael Jordan Trophy.”

Jordan's storied career included five regular-season MVP awards (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, and 1998). With the Chicago Bulls, he led the team to six NBA championships, which included a pair of three-peats. During each of his six trips to the NBA Finals, he won NBA Finals MVP honors. Jordan was also a 14-time All-Star and led the league in scoring 10 times.

The trophy was designed by Jordan Brand designer Mark Smith along with artist Victor Solomon.

Per the NBA , there are multiple features in the trophy that are a nod to Jordan’s career.

The trophy stands 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds, representing Jordan’s jersey number (23) and number of NBA championships (6).

Its five-sided base is a nod to Jordan’s five league MVPs.

The namesake badge is six-sided, a nod to Jordan’s six NBA championships.

The 15-degree angle of the base is a nod to Jordan’s 15-season career.

The crystal basketball consists of 23 points, a nod to Jordan’s jersey number.

The crystal basketball measures 1.23 inches in diameter, in reference to the singularity of the MVP and Jordan’s standout career.

The Michael Jordan Trophy was just one of a six-part NBA rebranding of league awards. All of the awards have been around for years except for the new Clutch Player of the Year Award, which will be named after Jerry West.

Rebranded NBA Trophies

MVP: The Michael Jordan Trophy

Defensive Player of the Year: Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy

Rookie of the Year: Wilt Chamberlain Trophy

Sixth Man of the Year: John Havlicek Trophy

Most Improved Player of the Year: George Mikan Trophy

Clutch Player of Year: Jerry West Trophy (NEW)

