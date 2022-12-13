The Branson Police Department is warning the public of an online scam using the department’s logo to try and con people through social media. The department said criminals have been posting in comment threads posing as the Branson PD. They will make a post with a default picture using the city’s official police patch with a link to a site which claims to show hoodies or t-shirts with the official police logo on them.

BRANSON, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO