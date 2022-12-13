Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield Lost and Found Grief Center weighs in on coping with the suicide of a loved one
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people wonder, “how could someone so happy on the outside be hurting so much inside?” following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. But it’s not just celebrities. Diane Heitman has been visiting the Lost and Found Grief Center in Springfield...
Tanger Outlets Branson Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Branson is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Ozarks area. Top brands for gifting – such as Under Armour, Vera Bradley, Banana Republic and Simply Southern – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring two lost dogs found in different parts of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we have two featured lost dogs we’re trying to get back home. We have an elderly dog and a young dog, both found with collars on, but no tags or chips to help find their owners. Shelter...
Bolivar now has warming center to help unsheltered
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Unsheltered people in the Polk County area now have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Bolivar, for the first time ever, has an organized warming center. A nonprofit organization, Polk County Cares, is working to make it all happen. “A lot of people don’t realize that we […]
KYTV
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard or seen it in countless books, songs, and movies: a magical, snowy, white Christmas. Many of us dream of the picturesque blanket of snow after Santa’s visit. Some of us do not. Either way, it’s rare for the Ozarks. “I did...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson police warn of online scam
The Branson Police Department is warning the public of an online scam using the department’s logo to try and con people through social media. The department said criminals have been posting in comment threads posing as the Branson PD. They will make a post with a default picture using the city’s official police patch with a link to a site which claims to show hoodies or t-shirts with the official police logo on them.
Ozarks First.com
Wednesday, December 14 AM Weather – Cold air arrives today
For most of December, we’ve been blessed with fairly warm temperatures. We’ve dodged any major cold snap. I can say confidently, the cold snap has found us. Wednesday will be seasonal temperatures, topping out in the upper-40s. There is a slight chance for a few showers early on, thanks to shortwave energy (small storm system) moving through later this morning.
KYTV
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash
A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
Kait 8
Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen to discuss short-term rentals in January
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will discuss and decide on short-term rentals in January. Short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO are illegal in some parts of Lake Ozark. Sheri Buchanon is an Airbnb owner at the Lake of the Ozarks. While both her rentals sit outside...
KYTV
Police say bomb scare outside Strafford business turned out to be a gun
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package found outside a Strafford business on Tuesday night turned out to be a gun. The Springfield Bomb Squad responded to the parking lot of the Harter House. Investigators say a man wanted to turn in a stolen gun but did not want to take it to the police. So he left it inside a box addressed to the police.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
houstonherald.com
Poynter to graduate from patrol academy
A Houston man will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, Dec. 22. Nathaniel B. Poynter will be assigned to Zone 2, which includes Texas and Wright counties. The class reported on July 5, and will begin duties on Jan. 9. Lt. Gov. Mike...
Springfield woman accused of shooting at man, house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged with four felonies after police responded to a call about a woman shooting a shotgun at a man and a house. Kimberly Jo Presson, 56, of Springfield was formally charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal […]
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools leaders approve school calendar for 2023-2024 school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders decided the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. District leaders approved a calendar that gives students a more extended Thanksgiving break than Christmas. The district asked parents and faculty for input on the issue in November. Highlights Include:. School starts on Tuesday,...
houstonherald.com
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
Highlandville officer on leave accused of falsifying information
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – In a city short of a thousand residents, two paid police officers are assigned to keep the peace. As of today, just one remains. The other, Officer Tracy West, is on paid administrative leave for accusations that he falsified information and tampered with evidence. In a KOLR 10 Investigates exclusive interview, the […]
