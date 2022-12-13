ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Branson Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Branson is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Ozarks area. Top brands for gifting – such as Under Armour, Vera Bradley, Banana Republic and Simply Southern – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar now has warming center to help unsheltered

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Unsheltered people in the Polk County area now have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Bolivar, for the first time ever, has an organized warming center. A nonprofit organization, Polk County Cares, is working to make it all happen. “A lot of people don’t realize that we […]
BOLIVAR, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson police warn of online scam

The Branson Police Department is warning the public of an online scam using the department’s logo to try and con people through social media. The department said criminals have been posting in comment threads posing as the Branson PD. They will make a post with a default picture using the city’s official police patch with a link to a site which claims to show hoodies or t-shirts with the official police logo on them.
BRANSON, MO
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, December 14 AM Weather – Cold air arrives today

For most of December, we’ve been blessed with fairly warm temperatures. We’ve dodged any major cold snap. I can say confidently, the cold snap has found us. Wednesday will be seasonal temperatures, topping out in the upper-40s. There is a slight chance for a few showers early on, thanks to shortwave energy (small storm system) moving through later this morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
BOLIVAR, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash

A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police say bomb scare outside Strafford business turned out to be a gun

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package found outside a Strafford business on Tuesday night turned out to be a gun. The Springfield Bomb Squad responded to the parking lot of the Harter House. Investigators say a man wanted to turn in a stolen gun but did not want to take it to the police. So he left it inside a box addressed to the police.
STRAFFORD, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
houstonherald.com

Poynter to graduate from patrol academy

A Houston man will graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, Dec. 22. Nathaniel B. Poynter will be assigned to Zone 2, which includes Texas and Wright counties. The class reported on July 5, and will begin duties on Jan. 9. Lt. Gov. Mike...
HOUSTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at man, house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged with four felonies after police responded to a call about a woman shooting a shotgun at a man and a house. Kimberly Jo Presson, 56, of Springfield was formally charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston

A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
HOUSTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy