Gurnee, IL

CBS News

Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Woman found dead inside Lake County jail cell, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman is found dead inside her cell Friday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., a Lake County corrections officer was conducting routine rounds in the jail's medical pod when they observed the inmate, a 24-year-old woman of Grand Prairie, Texas, on the bed of the cell with her eyes closed.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS News

School bus driver arrested for drunk driving in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus driver was arrested for drunk driving in north suburban Gurnee on Wednesday, after crashing into a mail box while driving students from a school in nearby Grayslake. Gurnee police said 36-year-old Ryan Vanheirseele was driving students from St. Gilbert's School when he crashed the...
GURNEE, IL

