ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Michael Norris steps down as Vidalia High School’s football coach

In news first reported by the Concordia Sentinel, Michael Norris has resigned as the head football coach at Vidalia High School. Norris, who’s led the Vikings since 2018, helped the team get to a 6-5 record in 2022. According to the Sentinel’s original article, the school is set to accept applications for the vacant position.
VIDALIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy