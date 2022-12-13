Read full article on original website
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
5-star DL David Hicks on flip watch ahead of National Signing Day | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss potential landing spots for the No. 1 ranked DL prospect of 2023, David Hicks should he decide to flip away from Texas A&M.
Michael Norris steps down as Vidalia High School’s football coach
In news first reported by the Concordia Sentinel, Michael Norris has resigned as the head football coach at Vidalia High School. Norris, who’s led the Vikings since 2018, helped the team get to a 6-5 record in 2022. According to the Sentinel’s original article, the school is set to accept applications for the vacant position.
College Football World Reacts To Jalin Hyatt's Big Announcement
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and won't play in the Orange Bowl, the wideout announced in a statement this afternoon. Hyatt, who caught an FBS-leading 15 receiving touchdowns in 2022 with the Volunteers, appears ready to make the jump to ...
Shedeur Sanders, BJ Davis claim FCS Player of the Year honors
Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders and SC State linebacker BJ Davis claim our FCS Player of The Year awards. The post Shedeur Sanders, BJ Davis claim FCS Player of the Year honors appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Delta State has an enrollment problem. So far, no one’s been able to solve it.
For much of its 98-year existence, Delta State University enjoyed prosperous growth, educating more and more students in pursuit of becoming the “educational and cultural center” of the Mississippi Delta. But in the last eight years, enrollment has plummeted at the regional college in Bolivar County faster than...
