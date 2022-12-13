Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
N.J. hospital could announce new CEO next week. Some community leaders say they’ve been excluded.
University Hospital could announce its new president and CEO next week at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the board’s chair told NJ Advance Media. For months, the Newark hospital has been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Shereef Elnahal. Last spring, the former state health commissioner was nominated to be undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Hudson Pride Center opens new facility for LGBTQIA+ community
The LGBTQIA+ community is expanding in Hudson County, with the recent opening of it’s pride center. “It has been a long journey to get to this point but we finally made it,” said Elizabeth Schedl, who is the executive director of the nonprofit organization. “We are so glad that we can welcome members into this new space and make them feel right at home.”
Getting permission to sell weed legally in Newark remains an expensive mystery
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. Even though the application fee cost her $2,500, Newark cannabis business owner Shonda Morton said she spent more than $100,000 to...
essexnewsdaily.com
Boscamp named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine
NUTLEY, NJ — Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp has been named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley. He will also hold the distinguished Robert C. and Laura C. Garrett Endowed Chair for the school of medicine dean. Boscamp had been interim dean of the school since the...
hudsontv.com
27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Univ. appoints assistant provost and dean of continuing and professional education
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Jan. 3, Seton Hall will welcome Mary Kate Naatus to the position of assistant provost and dean of continuing and professional education. In this role, she will be responsible for the recently reorganized Division of Continuing and Professional Education. As dean, she will oversee the development and implementation of divisional goals, including expansion of online programming; growth of programmatic offerings; creation of strategic domestic and international partnerships; and optimization of summer offerings with expected growth. Naatus will report to the provost and work closely with assistant and associate provosts.
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Habitat for Humanity CEO named Executive of the Year
NEWARK, NJ — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark CEO Jeffrey J. Farrell was recently named as one of four Executives of the Year in New Jersey Business Magazine’s annual Awards for Excellence. New Jersey Business Magazine’s yearly Awards for Excellence issue recognizes New Jersey business executives who...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football players earn all-county honors
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county. First team offense. Jaiden Stokes, East Orange senior lineman. EJ Pullins, East Orange senior lineman. Kyree Fisher,...
Jersey City Medical Center Announces New Specialists to its Team
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations, has announced the addition of eight new physicians to its roster. These new medical staff members will support the Medical Center’s continued delivery of top-quality healthcare services in Hudson County. The newest additions to the medical staff at...
State rejects appeal by Newark firefighters reassigned after captain’s fatal overdose
Newark’s former public safety director was within his authority when he reassigned every firefighter out of a city firehouse where a captain had died of a drug overdose while on duty in January, according to the state Civil Service Commission. In a Nov. 2 decision obtained by NJ Advance...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football players receive all-county honors
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School football players Jake Russell, Dylan O’Neil and Frankie Renois have earned all–Essex County groups 1, 2 and 3, and Non-Public B honors, as selected by the coaches in the county. Russell made the first team offense as a lineman.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS’ Alex Benkert nets 7 goals in Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield hockey victory
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School sophomore Alex Benkert scored a program-record seven goals to lead the Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield high school ice hockey team to a 12-3 win over Kearny–North Arlington–Secaucus on Monday, Dec. 12, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield improved to a 1-1...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players earn all-county honors
IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county. Famah Toure, Irvington senior defensive lineman. Adon Shuler, Irvington senior defensive back. Nasir Addison, Irvington senior defensive back. Vaboue Toure,...
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
N.J. volunteer fire chief charged with luring after video allegedly shows him trying to meet teen boy
A volunteer fire chief in Essex County was charged Friday with attempted luring and endangering a child after a video appeared online of him allegedly trying to meet a teenager in a shopping center. Henry D. Meola, 33, who serves with the Nutley Fire Department, allegedly tried to meet a...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M
Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
Judge overturns rejection of Jersey City cannabis application, send it back to review board
A rejected Jersey City cannabis applicant was given a second chance when a judge remanded its application back to the local cannabis board, ruling that the board acted “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable” in its decision to deny them. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula issued the order...
essexnewsdaily.com
JESPY House holds employer partnership breakfast
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Current and prospective employers joined JESPY House’s Work Readiness and Employment Engagement Department for an informative employer partnership breakfast on Dec. 8. The gathering, which was held at Elitist Coffee in South Orange, was a perfect opportunity for employers to network, share information and learn more about JESPY’s employment program and JESPY client employees.
North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
