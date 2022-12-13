SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Jan. 3, Seton Hall will welcome Mary Kate Naatus to the position of assistant provost and dean of continuing and professional education. In this role, she will be responsible for the recently reorganized Division of Continuing and Professional Education. As dean, she will oversee the development and implementation of divisional goals, including expansion of online programming; growth of programmatic offerings; creation of strategic domestic and international partnerships; and optimization of summer offerings with expected growth. Naatus will report to the provost and work closely with assistant and associate provosts.

