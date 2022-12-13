ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

A day in the life of a station captain, holiday edition

As the holiday season approaches, colder air sweeps in. All over the city, space heaters are pulled out from closets and dangerously plugged into extension cords. Soon, Christmas trees will go up, their watering neglected, turning each into decorated sticks of kindling. For those without a home, the winter holiday...
ALABAMA STATE
FireRescue1

Photo of the Week: Arriving in the (St.) Nick of time

The Burton Fire District escorted Santa around Beaufort, S.C., to meet several families. Calling all fire photographers: FireRescue1 wants to see your pictures! The next time you come across something inspiring, take out the camera and submit it to FireRescue1! Just remember to include your name, agency information and brief background information on the picture.
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy