Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
CBS Sports
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season
Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
Strategy tips for the fantasy football playoffs: Time to chase a trophy
It’s time to do our yearly strategy check-in piece for the Fantasy Football playoffs. I recognize there’s an irony to this, we’re offering advice to the managers who might need it the least. You probably got here because you know what you’re doing. You’re organized, you’re detail oriented, you’re nuanced, you’re smart.
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive
While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Joe Mixon and Raheem Mostert are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 15 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 15: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
The NFL Week 15 schedule brings us games on Saturday and fantasy football playoffs, so we're here to help you win your league. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 15: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Week 15 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays out 25-1
The Houston Texans will have another opportunity to pull off an upset when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Houston nearly sprung the shocker of the season last week, losing to Dallas by four as a 17-point underdog. The Texans are 14-point home underdogs against Kansas City during the Week 15 NFL schedule. Kansas City has won six of its last seven games, so should you include the Chiefs in your Week 15 NFL predictions? Another big favorite on the NFL odds board is Philadelphia, which is a nine-point favorite against Chicago, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. The Eagles have only lost one game this season and are coming off a 48-22 blowout win over the Giants. Which Week 15 NFL lines should you target with your Week 15 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Ready to return
Bradley (hamstring) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Bradley missed Philadelphia's Week 14 matchup against the Giants with a hamstring injury. However, he logged a pair of limited practices prior to turning in a full session Friday and will be set to retake the field. Bradley has played exclusively on special teams this season, racking up seven total tackles across 12 games.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Ride Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, James Conner
It's Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Josh Jacobs, Christian McCaffrey, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Dameon Pierce, Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Jeff Wilson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Khalil Herbert and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
