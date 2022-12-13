ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lady Spartans fall to John Marshall

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans suffered their first loss of the year on Saturday night, Dec.10 when they were beaten by the John Marshall Monarchs 62-49 in a physical game.

Both teams came out pressing early and caused each other problems with the defensive havoc, but when they did break it, John Marshall (3-2) typically capitalized with Kaitlyn Blake and Kayli Derrow. Late in the quarter, East’s Caroline Dotson, who was playing well, picked up her second foul and was forced to the bench. After one, the Monarchs led 15-11.

Blake extended their lead to 21-11 with 6:10 left in the first half after a breakaway layup, and head coach Jim Justice called a quick timeout.

The stoppage of play helped settle things down as the Spartans (3-1) won the rest of the quarter 14-6 behind the play of strong defense, Dotson and Kennedy Stewart, and trailed just 27-25 at the break.

East had their chances in the second half to make runs and pull out a victory, but every time they got close, the Monarchs would answer and kept their steady advantage throughout the second half.

Stewart and Dotson each played well and finished with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Cadence Stewart added 11 points.

Blake led John Marshall with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Derrow had 18.

The Spartans play tonight, Dec. 13 at home against Princeton.

