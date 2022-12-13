ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Reading boys hoop team starts season off fast

WILMINGTON — This was a solid start to the 2022-23 season for the Reading High boys basketball team in an opener that wasn’t expected to be too difficult and to the Rockets’ credit, they did what they were supposed to do. Led by Middlesex League Liberty Division-MVP...
READING, MA
Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure

WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
WINCHESTER, MA
Reading awarded $250K for Walkers Brook Drive overhaul

BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn) and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) congratulated the Town of Reading on its receipt of a $250,000 state grant to help fund intersection improvements along the Walkers Brook Drive corridor. A total...
READING, MA
Winn View Heights II 40B back in front of Burlington Select Board

BURLINGTON – A public hearing was opened this past Monday night regarding an age-restricted condo development under the 40B guidelines. In 2019, this same concept, called Winn View Heights II (the developer), earned unanimous approval from the Select Board for the 40B-centered development located at the rear of 35 Mountain Road. This is essentially an addition to the existing Winn View Heights on Richard Road, off Harriett Avenue.
BURLINGTON, MA
Brian Szekely leaves role as town planner

WINCHESTER - After eight and a half years as Winchester’s town planner, Brian Szekely will leave his role on Jan. 6. Szekely noted that he loves his job and was not looking for another job when a colleague told him about a job that was 10 minutes away from his home in Beverly. It currently takes him about an hour to get to Winchester. He will be the Director of Planning and Community Development for the Town of Danvers. There is no one set to replace him as town planner just yet.
WINCHESTER, MA
Select Board asks: Is it time to re-broaden senior center search?

READING - The Select Board’s decision earlier this week to seek pricing for the Rite Aid building off of Haven Street could mark a strategic shift in thinking in regards to the proposed senior/community center project. As reported in yesterday’s edition of The Reading Chronicle, Town Manager Fidel Maltez...
READING, MA
Select Board to consider old Rite Aid building for new senior center

READING - Add the former Rite Aid Pharmacy building off of Haven Street to the list of potential sites being eyed for a new senior/community center. Towards the end of an hours-long gathering in Town Hall last night, the Select Board empowered Town Manager Fidel Maltez to prepare a new request for proposals (RFP) seeking offers from landlords willing to sell properties that might be suitable replacements for the existing Pleasant Street Center.
READING, MA

