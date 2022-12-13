Read full article on original website
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
ETOnline.com
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Doc Affects a Possible Reconciliation With Prince William (Exclusive)
Netflix dropped volume II of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on Thursday and this time around Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William is at the forefront. In the series' final three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about their exit from royal life, with Harry claiming his brother, Prince William, screamed and shouted at him after he and Meghan decided to step away from their royal duties.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana
The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.
msn.com
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Elon Musk threatened legal action against the college student who tracks his private jet on Twitter. Jack Sweeney told Insider his family is "amazed" that Musk is so bothered by his tracking account. His account, @ElonJet, was suspended on Wednesday, before being brought back then suspended again. Slide 1 of...
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde 'Still Pretty Hurt' Over Harry Styles Split -- But He 'Isn't Too Broken Up' About It, Source Says
Olivia Wilde is still reeling from her and Harry Styles' breakup last month after almost two years of dating. As for Styles, not so much. A source tells ET that the Don't Worry Darling director/actress "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Marriage to Kody Is Over, Leaving Him With One Wife
Meri Brown is making a major reveal about her marriage. In a clip from Sunday’s Sister Wives: One-on-One, Kody Brown’s first wife confirms the end of their 32-year relationship. The clip begins with Kody talking to the cameras and sharing where he stands with his first wife. "I...
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40: Questlove, Kelly Rowland, Andy Lassner and More Stars Pay Tribute
Celebrities are paying tribute after the unexpected and tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The dancer, producer and actor died on Tuesday, his wife Allison Holker confirmed to ET. He was 40. Boss was found dead after Holker reported that her husband had left home without his car to a...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Talks About What He Misses Most After His Exit From Royal Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't shy away from the drama surrounding their exit as senior members of the royal family in volume II of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But Harry also shares a candid moment in the series' final episode when the interviewer asks him if there is anything he misses about life in "the Institution," as the couple refers to the royal family throughout the series.
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Offset 'Thank You For Your Love to Me'
Cardi B penned a sweet message for her love! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Offset’s, 31st birthday. "Happy birthday my love. I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me .I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️," she wrote.
ETOnline.com
'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Believes His Attack in NYC Was 'a Planned Situation'
Chris Redd is speculating on the motive for his attack. During a conversation on SiriusXM's The Bennington Show, the 37-year-old Saturday Night Live alum revealed why he doesn't believe the October incident, in which a stranger struck him in the face outside of the Comedy Cellar in New York City, was random.
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Open Up About Dramatic Delivery of Baby No. 2 as He Makes TV Debut (Exclusive)
Spencer Pratt almost had to help deliver his and wife Heidi Montag's second child in the car! The couple and their baby boy, Ryker, sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura for the newborn's first TV interview, and detailed life with baby no. 2 -- and his dramatic entry into the world.
ETOnline.com
Sharna Burgess Recalls Having 'Dark Thoughts' After Giving Birth to Son Zane (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess is opening up about the reason why she felt it was necessary to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. The former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to ET's Denny Directo and went into detail about...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson Says First Onscreen Kiss With a Woman 'Led Me to My Awesome Partner'
Rebel Wilson says that her latest role inspired her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In her upcoming film, The Almond and the Seahorse, the 42-year-old actress plays a woman whose husband suffers a traumatic brain injury, leading her to connect with a woman. In an interview with the Today show,...
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: His Life and Career in Photos
The dancer and TV personality left a mark on the world before he died in December 2022. Check out some of the most memorable times in his career and life, including special moments with wife Allison Holker, and his many joyous TV appearances.
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)
The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
ETOnline.com
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Life Is Precious' (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are spreading the message about mental health awareness as they remember their late friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The couple spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Friday about their efforts with the Movember organization, which aims to "change the face" of men's health. The timing of the chat was bittersweet, as the couple is still mourning the death of Boss, who was found dead in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday.
ETOnline.com
Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance
It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby. The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.
