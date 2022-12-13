ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Doc Affects a Possible Reconciliation With Prince William (Exclusive)

Netflix dropped volume II of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on Thursday and this time around Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William is at the forefront. In the series' final three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about their exit from royal life, with Harry claiming his brother, Prince William, screamed and shouted at him after he and Meghan decided to step away from their royal duties.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana

The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.
ETOnline.com

Olivia Wilde 'Still Pretty Hurt' Over Harry Styles Split -- But He 'Isn't Too Broken Up' About It, Source Says

Olivia Wilde is still reeling from her and Harry Styles' breakup last month after almost two years of dating. As for Styles, not so much. A source tells ET that the Don't Worry Darling director/actress "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry Talks About What He Misses Most After His Exit From Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't shy away from the drama surrounding their exit as senior members of the royal family in volume II of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But Harry also shares a candid moment in the series' final episode when the interviewer asks him if there is anything he misses about life in "the Institution," as the couple refers to the royal family throughout the series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Offset 'Thank You For Your Love to Me'

Cardi B penned a sweet message for her love! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Offset’s, 31st birthday. "Happy birthday my love. I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me .I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️," she wrote.
ETOnline.com

Rebel Wilson Says First Onscreen Kiss With a Woman 'Led Me to My Awesome Partner'

Rebel Wilson says that her latest role inspired her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In her upcoming film, The Almond and the Seahorse, the 42-year-old actress plays a woman whose husband suffers a traumatic brain injury, leading her to connect with a woman. In an interview with the Today show,...
ETOnline.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: His Life and Career in Photos

The dancer and TV personality left a mark on the world before he died in December 2022. Check out some of the most memorable times in his career and life, including special moments with wife Allison Holker, and his many joyous TV appearances.
ETOnline.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)

The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
WASHINGTON STATE
ETOnline.com

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Life Is Precious' (Exclusive)

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are spreading the message about mental health awareness as they remember their late friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The couple spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Friday about their efforts with the Movember organization, which aims to "change the face" of men's health. The timing of the chat was bittersweet, as the couple is still mourning the death of Boss, who was found dead in a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby. The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA

