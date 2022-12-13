Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
A new high-speed train route could soon link up Madrid and Paris
Currently, if you want to get from Paris to Madrid by rail, the journey isn’t exactly faff-free. The most popular route is to get one train to Barcelona before changing to another to take you to Madrid. It can take almost ten hours, which, TBH, all seems a bit mad. Despite being relatively close (only about 1,000 kilometres or so), the two European capitals don’t have a direct trainline.
Time Out Global
You’ll soon be able to get a train all the way from Germany’s Black Forest to Bordeaux
Lovers of wine and trains, this one’s for you. A new long-distance train service has been announced that’ll link up Freiburg in Germany’s Black Forest and the French port city of Bordeaux, thereby providing a direct rail connection between two of Europe’s premier winemaking regions. The...
Time Out Global
These spectacular new night trains now link up Germany with Venice and Croatia
Just when you start to think Europe’s new night train hype might be dying down a little, up they pop again. On top of the recent launch of a new night train route taking passengers from Prague to Switzerland and Germany, a new sleeper service has now been announced that runs from Germany to Austria, Italy, Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia.
Time Out Global
Check out this spectacular new northern European train route
Previously, if you wanted to get a train between the biggest cities in Poland and Lithuania, it was all a bit complicated. While a rail service has been running between the Polish city of Białystok and the Lithuanian city of Kaunas for a few years, there was no a direct train from the likes of Warsaw and Kraków to Lithuania.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the best city destinations of 2022
When it comes to ranking the best city destinations in the world, there are no right answers. It depends who you are, what you like and what you’re looking to get out of a city. We, for instance, have our own ranking of the best cities in the world, which is based on a huge range of factors for both visitors and residents.
Time Out Global
6 Tokyo ramen restaurants ranked in Japan Best Ramen Awards 2022
Japan has an abundance of ramen shops, all offering varying tastes. Some have a simple shio (salt) or shoyu (soy sauce) broth, while others have more complex flavours using a mixture of chicken, pork and seafood stock. You can’t go wrong with our list of the best ramen in the...
Time Out Global
Zagreb Advent Run spreads positive energy for Christmas!
Superman, gingerbread man and two elves – no, this is not the title of Guy Ritchie’s new film, this is just a snapshot from this year’s edition of the Zagreb Advent Run, known as the biggest running event of the year. Although scenes like this will remain in most people’s memories, the story of what had to happen for these four characters to be in the same frame goes back months.
Time Out Global
The definitive guide to New Year's Eve in Singapore
2022 has flown by in the blink of an eye. Whether you're year's been fantastic or a bit of a dud, it's time to look forward to new beginnings. Singapore's throwing a huge party this year, with awesome fireworks at Marina Bay, parties around every corner, and restaurants and bars pushing out festive menus at full throttle. Keen to head out and soak in the celebratory atmosphere? Here are our New Year's Eve recommendations. Happy 2023!
Time Out Global
Two historic London cab shelters have been added to the National Heritage List
In London, we have loads of really cool and quirky buildings that offer up slice after slice of our rich history. If you’ve spotted little emerald green huts around the city and wondered what they’re for, they’re actually historic cabmen’s shelters. To solidify them as a part of the capital's furniture, two more cabmen’s shelters have just been added to the National Heritage list by Historic England, meaning they now have protected status.
Time Out Global
Spain votes to offer three days of menstrual leave every month
Period-havers, rejoice: Spain has voted to offer three days of menstrual leave every month. Forget crawling into work with debilitating cramps; the scheme – which is the first in Europe – would give you time to spend curled up in bed or on the sofa or anywhere the hell else you like. Kind of outrageous that it’s so rare, to be honest.
Time Out Global
These destinations have been named the most overrated in the world
Categorising destinations as ‘overrated’ or ‘underrated’ is tricky business. After all, everyone’s got their own opinion – there’s nothing to say people can’t love or hate exactly the same thing. Each to their own, y’know. But that hasn’t stopped baggage storage...
Comments / 0